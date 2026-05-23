Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for James Harden, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby in Game 3)

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals is a must-win for the Cleveland Cavaliers if they want to avoid a 3-0 series deficit, but that doesn’t mean that we have to wager on a side in this game.

The Cavs are small favorites at home, where they’ve lost just one game this postseason, but I’m looking to the prop market for three of my favorite bets on Saturday night.

It starts with New York Knicks win Mikal Bridges, who has shot the lights out since Game 6 against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, and he’s coming off a strong start to this series in New York.

I believe Bridges may be undervalued as a scorer in Game 3.

In addition to that pick, I’m fading two players in Game 3. Cavs guard James Harden has not gotten going against this stingy Knicks defense, and Knicks forward OG Anunoby could be a fade candidate as well as he works his way back into shape after suffering a hamstring injury in the second round.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds and analysis behind these player props for Saturday’s matchup.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Cavs Game 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mikal Bridges OVER 13.5 Points (+100)

Mikal Bridges has been on fire over his last seven games, shooting 68.3 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from and 100 percent from the free-throw line. He’s averaging 18.7 points per game during that stretch, scoring 14 or more in six games.

The only game where Bridges fell short of this prop was in the Knicks’ blowout win in Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

While the Knicks wing is taking just 11.7 shots per game during this stretch, he’s been extremely efficient, especially against Cleveland. Bridges has 18 and 19 points in two games against the Cavs while combining to shoot 16-for-23 from the field.

I think he’s a little undervalued at this number, especially if Cleveland decides to change up the game plan from leaving Josh Hart (26 points in Game 2) wide open on just about every possession.

Bridges averaged 14.4 points per game in the regular season, and I expect him to reach that number once again on Saturday night.

James Harden UNDER 18.5 Points (-114)

This is a tough matchup for James Harden, as the Knicks have several rangy wings – Bridges, Hart and Anunoby – that they can throw on the former league MVP, who simply doesn’t have the same burst that he used to.

Harden is averaging 19.6 points per game in the playoffs, but he’s fallen short of this number in back-to-back games against New York, shooting just 11-for-31 from the field and 4-of-15 from 3 in the process.

After the Knicks held Tyrese Maxey under 18.5 points in multiple games in the second round, it’s not surprising that their defense has kept Harden in check in this series. I think the UNDER is the play for the Cavs’ guard in Game 3, as he’s now failed to clear 18.5 points in three consecutive games.

OG Anunoby UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-186)

Anunoby has played well over the first two games of this series, and he looked to get a little bit of his burst back in the second half and overtime of Game 1.

However, OG is just 3-for-10 from beyond the arc in this series, failing to clear this number in both games.

So, I’m fading him in Game 3.

Anunoby hasn’t taken a ton of 3-pointers in the playoffs, despite the fact that he’s been really efficient from beyond the arc. The star forward is shooting 49.0 percent from 3 on just 4.9 attempts per game. As a result, he’s made three or more long balls in just three games this postseason.

So, I think the UNDER is worth a look in Game 3, especially since Mike Brown has kept Anunoby’s minutes in the low 30s since he came back from his hamstring injury.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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