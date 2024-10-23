Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jimmy Butler, Giannis, Tyrese Haliburton on Wednesday)
A 10-game slate on the second day of the 2024-25 NBA season?
Sign me up.
There are plenty of ways to bet on the NBA, but as I’ll share through this season in this column – and my NBA Best Bets column Peter’s Points – the prop market is the most exciting way to do so.
With 20 teams in action on Wednesday, I’ve narrowed things down to four players – including a few All-Stars – to target in the prop market tonight.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 23
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 28.5 Points (-105)
- Jimmy Butler OVER 29.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-105)
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-115)
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 8.5 Points (-125)
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 28.5 Points (-105)
Giannis Antetokounmpo has dominated the Philadelphia 76ers in recent matchups, scoring 34, 33, 23 30 and 32 points in his last five games against them.
With the Sixers banged up (Paul George and Joel Embiid are out) and lacking size down low, Giannis could be in line for a big game in the season opener.
Outside Andre Drummond, the Sixers lack size in the frontcourt, as Caleb Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. may end up playing power forward minutes.
Last season, Giannis had one of the most underrated campaigns in a long time, averaging 30.4 points per game while shooting a career-high 61.1 percent from the field.
With Khris Middleton (ankles) out for the Bucks on Wednesday, Giannis and Damian Lillard should get all the shots they can handle. I love the two-time MVP at any number under 30.5 against Philly.
Jimmy Butler OVER 29.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-105)
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has vowed to play more games this season, and I think he’s going to be on a mission in a contract year.
Butler ended last season averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game (31.1 PRA), and I think he could have a big game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
Orlando was the No. 3 defense in the NBA last season, but Butler has cleared this PRA total in nine of his last 10 games against the team. His last game against Orlando? 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
With the Heat essentially running back their roster from last season’s team – post trade deadline – I expect Butler to look to take things to a new level as a scorer in the 2024-25 season.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-115)
Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton averaged an NBA-high 10.9 assists per game last season, and now he’s looking to build on that against the rebuilding Detroit Pistons in the Pacers’ season opener.
Haliburton is one of the best passers in the game, and he now has a full season with Pascal Siakam on the roster.
Hali had 10, 16, 13 and nine assists in four games against the Pistons last season, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him pick apart this defense to open this season.
Brandin Podziemski OVER 8.5 Points (-125)
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski could be undervalued in the season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Podz should step into a major role offensively this season now that Klay Thompson is a Dallas Maverick, and he scored nine, 12 and 16 points in his final three preseason games.
There were reports this offseason that the Warriors want Podziemski to attempt close to 10 3-pointers per game – and while I think that’s a lofty, lofty goal – I do expect his usage to jump in Year 2.
Last season, the Warriors guard averaged 9.2 points per game on just 8.1 field goal attempts – shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.
This number is way too low for a player that is expected to make a second year leap – Golden State is counting on it – after finishing fifth in the Rookie of the Year voting last season.
