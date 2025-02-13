Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jimmy Butler, SGA, Domantas Sabonis and Rookie)
It’s the final day before the NBA’s All-Star break, so why not wager on some player props?
All 10 teams in action on Thursday are playing the second night of a back-to-back, but if all four of these players suit up, I think they’re great targets in the prop market.
One of my favorite props is for a rookie first-round pick that is playing some great basketball as of late while Golden State Warriors newcomer Jimmy Butler could be worth a bet if he plays on Thursday.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the NBA props for Thursday, Feb. 13.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 13
- Isaiah Collier OVER 8.5 Assists (+110)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-115)
- Domantas Sabonis OVER 14.5 Rebounds (-105)
- Jimmy Butler OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (+110)
Isaiah Collier OVER 8.5 Assists (+110)
Utah Jazz rookie guard Isaiah Collier is really coming into his own ahead of the All-Star break, clearing 8.5 assists in six straight games, averaging 10.3 assists per game over that stretch.
While he is entering a tough test against the Los Angeles Clippers defense on Thursday, he picked up nine dimes against them back on Feb. 8. On top of that, Collier is averaging 16.0 potential assists per game over his last 10 games, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
At plus money, the rookie is worth a look at this number on Thursday.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a great target in the prop market:
SGA is coming off a 32-point game against Miami on Wednesday night, and he’s picked up 32 or more points in seven of his last 11 games, averaging 36.8 points per game.
The usage for the Oklahoma City Thunder star has been huge this season, and he’s attempted at least 20 shots in 14 of his 20 games since Jan. 1 – averaging 22.4 shots per game. That kind of usage for a player that is as efficient as SGA (52.7 percent from the field) makes him a nightly threat to score 30-plus points.
Earlier this season, SGA had 40 points against this Minnesota team, and it’ll be interesting to see how the Wolves look on the second night of a back-to-back since Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle (out), Donte DiVincenzo (out) and Mike Conley have all been on the injury report recently.
SGA, who is averaging 32.6 points per game, is a must bet with his prop number this low.
Domantas Sabonis OVER 14.5 Rebounds (-105)
Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis has been dominant on the glass this season, leading the league with 14.3 boards per game, and he’s in a great spot to surpass his season average on Thursday night.
Sabonis has 15 or more boards in three straight games (two against the New Orleans Pelicans, his opponent tonight), and the Pelicans are just 28th in the NBA in rebounding percentage.
Even though Sabonis is playing the second night of a back-to-back, he actually had a pretty low minutes total (33:23) for his standards last night. I expect him to clear his season average once again on Thursday.
Jimmy Butler OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (+110)
There is no guarantee that veteran Jimmy Butler plays tonight, but that isn’t stopping me from targeting him in the prop market.
If Butler suits up on the second night of a back-to-back, I’m willing to take a shot on him at this plus-money prop.
Butler has picked up 15 and 16 rebounds and assists in his last two games, grabbing nine boards in each of them. Overall, Butler is averaging 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game despite playing a smaller role during his time in Miami.
Given Butler’s usage for Golden State already, he’s a solid bet to clear this number.
