Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Joel Embiid, Naz Reid, Mitchell Robinson)

Three massive Game 6 matchups take place on Thursday night, as the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers are all looking to force a winner-take-all Game 7:

New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks (Knicks lead 3-2)

Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers (Celtics lead 3-2)

Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves (Timberwolves lead 3-2)

All three road teams (New York, Boston and Denver) are favored on Thursday, though the Knicks are just -130 favorites to win against the Hawks. If you’re not looking to wager on a side on Thursday, there are a ton of player props to consider, including picks for stars like Nikola Jokic, Jalen Brunson, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown.

With Anthony Edwards (knee) out of the lineup for Minnesota, the Wolves could have a few sneaky prop choices since they need some role players to step up if they want to end their series with Denver.

Tonight, I’m targeting Embiid to headline the player prop selections for Thursday night. There’s only one more day left of April playoff basketball, so why not make the most of it?

Let’s dive into the breakdowns and the odds for each of these props on April 30.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 30

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mitchell Robinson OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-142)

Mitchell Robinson averaged 8.8 rebounds per game in the regular season, but he’s seen his minutes dip a little bit in the playoffs.

Despite that, the Knicks big man still has three games with six or more rebounds, and he’s a matchup nightmare for an Atlanta team that is playing one center (Onyeka Okongwu) and is extremely undersized in the frontcourt.

Robinson is still averaging 5.8 boards in just 15.0 minutes per game, and he’s pulled down at least four boards in every playoff game this season. I think he’s worth a shot at this number, especially if the Knicks lean on him for a few more minutes on the defensive end.

Joel Embiid OVER 28.5 Points (-109)

Joel Embiid looked fully back in Game 5 against the Celtics, and he really turned things in the second half of that matchup when he stopped settling for 3-pointers.

Embiid finished with 33 points in Game 5, shooting 12-for-18 from 2-point range in nearly 39 minutes of action. He’s now taken 21 and 23 shots in his first two games back, and the former league MVP is clearly the focal point of the Philly offense.

Boston does not have an answer in the frontcourt for Embiid when he focuses on getting to the rim or his patented mid-range jumper, and I’d expect another heavy workload for him in Game 6.

Even in a rough Game 4, Embiid finished with 26 points. I think he’s a steal at this number in a win-or-go-home matchup on Thursday.

Naz Reid OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-149)

Minnesota big man Naz Reid rolled his ankle in Game 5, but he still finished with eight rebounds in the double-digit loss to Denver.

Reid is going to play a bigger role the rest of this series with Anthony Edwards out, as the Wolves need all the offense they can get against this Denver team.

More minutes is a positive sign for Reid’s impact on the glass, especially since he averaged 6.2 rebounds per game in the regular season. In the playoffs, Reid has three, nine, six, nine and eight boards in five games.

He’s picked up at least eight boards in every game in this series where he’s played over 20 minutes. I’m buying him at this line in Game 6.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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