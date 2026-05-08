Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Josh Hart, Dylan Harper and Mikal Bridges)

Philadelphia and Minnesota head home on Friday night in the conference semifinals, as both lower seeds need a win after losses on Wednesday night in Game 2.

Philly is now down 2-0 against New York after coming up short in the fourth quarter while the Timberwolves allowed San Antonio to even their second-round series with a 38-point win at home. The Sixers and Spurs are favored in Game 3, but bettors don’t only have a side to choose from when it comes to betting on the NBA Playoffs.

Betting on player props is a great way to stay involved in the action, and with injuries defining the New York Knicks-Philadelphia 76ers matchup, I’m targeting a few props in that game.

OG Anunoby (hamstring) exited Game 2 early for the Knicks and is officially questionable for Friday night’s matchup. Since it’s hard to see him playing on one day's rest with a soft tissue injury, I’m targeting the Knicks’ other starting wings – Josh Hart (also questionable) and Mikal Bridges – to lead the way in Game 3.

Plus, there is a rookie that has stepped up in a big way this postseason, and he may be undervalued on Friday night.

Let’s dive into each of the player props for this Game 3 action, as the conference semifinals have a chance to really turn in favor of the two higher seeds tonight.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, May 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Hart OVER 4.5 Assists (-130)

New York Knicks wing Josh Hart should have an expanded role in Game 3 if Anunoby is out, and Hart already has back-to-back games with six dimes in this series.

The Sixers have made a push to double Jalen Brunson in pick-and-roll scenarios, blitzing him as much as they can. That should lead to more and more passes being funneled to Hart, as he’s the one player in the Knicks’ wing rotation that the Sixers are willing to leave open from 3.

Hart has five or more dimes in five of his eight games in these playoffs, and he averaged 4.8 assists per game in the regular season. I think he’s worth a look in Game 3, as he could have an expanded offensive role if Anunoby is limited or out.

Dylan Harper OVER 17.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-114)

San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper has been fearless in the NBA Playoffs, averaging 13.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from 3.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has made a major impact in this series, putting up 18 points, four boards and four dimes in Game 1 and 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Game 2.

He’s soared past this number in both of these games, and he’s cleared 17.5 PRA in four of his last five matchups.

The Spurs are also playing Harper quite a bit – he played over 28 minutes in Game 1 – after he spent the majority of the regular season in a clear reserve role. I think the rookie could flirt with 20 PRA in Game 3, so I’ll gladly take the OVER on this number.

Mikal Bridges OVER 14.5 Points (-108)

Mikal Bridges has scored 17 or more points in three straight games, and he seems to have found the confidence in his shot again after a rough start to the playoffs.

If Anunoby sits, Bridges could be in line for a huge role in the Knicks’ offense as the No. 3 scorer/creator.

This season, Bridges thrived when Anunoby sat, averaging 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 15 games. That includes the final game of the regular season when Bridges played just one minute to keep his consecutive games streak intact. In fact, the Knicks wing scored 15 or more points in 11 of the 14 games where he played his usual role when Anunoby was out.

After shooting 16-for-23 from the field to open this series, Bridges may be undervalued at this number in Game 3.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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