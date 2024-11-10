Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal on Sunday)
The NBA's slate on Sunday includes 11 games, and there are many ways to bet on the action.
However, my favorite always comes in the player prop market, which is why I always share my favorites here at SI Betting each day of the season.
On Sunday, I’m targeting two veteran guards and one big man, as there is a star player that could see an expanded role tonight due to a key injury.
Let’s dive into the plays for No. 10.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 10
- Bradley Beal OVER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
- Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-110)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 27.5 Points (-120)
Bradley Beal OVER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
A calf strain has sidelined Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, which should open up more chances on offense for Bradley Beal as both a playmaker and a scorer.
Beal is averaging just 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game this season, but he’s been a clear No. 3 option behind Durant and Devin Booker on offense. Now, there are a ton of shots to go around with KD out.
Beal is projected 20.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook, but I think he could end up doing a little bit of everything against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Durant is averaging 3.4 assists per game and 17.9 shots per game which should be spread across this offense.
Don’t be shocked if Beal has his best game of the 2024-25 season on Sunday after he averaged just 12.7 shots per game (his lowest since his rookie season) in the first seven games he appeared in this season.
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-110)
Earlier today in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – I shared why New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns could be in line for a big game on the glass against the Indiana Pacers:
New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been dominant on the glass this season, averaging 12.8 rebounds in 32.1 minutes per game.
Earlier this season, KAT grabbed 15 boards against the Pacers, who have struggled on the glass with Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman both done for the year. Indiana ranks 27th in the league in rebounding percentage, so KAT should have his way on the boards again.
For the season, KAT is averaging 18.6 rebound chances per game, and he’s played a lot of minutes with Mitchell Robinson (ankle) still out for New York.
I don’t mind sprinkling on KAT at +280 to grab 15 or more boards again on Sunday. He’s picked up at least 12 in four of his eight games, putting up 15+ in three of those matchups.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 27.5 Points (-120)
Another play from today’s Peter’s Points, I’m buying low on Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against the Golden State Warriors:
It’s rare that Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a points prop below 29.5, but he’s facing a Golden State team that ranks No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating this season on Sunday.
Still, I’m buying SGA in this matchup.
Golden State was blown out on Friday by the Cleveland Cavaliers, allowing 27 points to Darius Garland and 136 points overall in that matchup. SGA torched the Warriors last season, putting up 40 and 38 points in his final two games against them in the regular season.
This season, we’ve seen SGA’s scoring average go down (26.3 points per game), but the Thunder have won a ton of blowouts that have limited his minutes. Hopefully, Golden State can keep this game a little closer after getting off to a fast start to the season.
Plus, SGA still has five games (out of nine) where he’s scored 28 or more points. We know that the MVP candidate is going to push 20 shot attempts, and I think he’s a buy-low candidate in one of the best matchups on the board in the NBA.
