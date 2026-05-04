Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid)

Only eight teams remain in the NBA Playoffs, as the conference semifinals get underway on Monday night, a perfect time to bet on some player props!

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers kick things off in what is a rematch of their playoff series from 2024, though both teams look extremely different. Karl-Anthony Towns, Paul George, Mikal Bridges and VJ Edgecombe will all get their first taste of this rivalry in the postseason, and I’m targeting KAT as one of my top player props for Monday’s action.

Out West, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are massive favorites in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are dealing with injuries to Anthony Edwards (knee, questionable), Ayo Dosunmu (calf, questionable) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles, out).

Despite that, there are two Minnesota role players that may be undervalued, even against a San Antonio team that had the No. 3 defense in the NBA during the regular season.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the props to bet for the Game 1 action on May 4.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, May 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-116)

Towns had arguably the best playoff series of his career against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, recording two triple-doubles while averaging 18.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. He took less than 10 shots per game in the series, so I’m targeting his rebounds and assists – rather than his scoring – in Game 1.

KAT had 16 or more rebounds and assists in the final four games of the series against Atlanta, putting up 21, 20, 20 and 21 in those games. He’s shown his prowess as a passer with the Knicks running more offense through him, and I think he’ll be a force on the glass against Embiid, who has labored at times in these playoffs.

The Knicks star had two games against Philly with 16 or more rebounds and assists and three games with at least 10 boards. He’s worth a look in this market with Mike Brown tailoring the New York offense more towards KAT after the team fell behind 2-1 against Atlanta.

Jaden McDaniels OVER 17.5 Points (-101)

Jaden McDaniels stepped up in a big way for the Timberwolves in Game 6 against Denver, scoring 32 points to lead the Wolves to a series win.

With both Edwards and Dosunmu questionable for Game 1, I expect a pretty big workload for McDaniels on the offensive end, something he’s shown that he can handle. The veteran forward is averaging 17.8 points per game in this postseason, shooting 49.4 percent from the field. He’s struggled from 3 (2-for-18), but McDaniels shot 41.2 percent from deep in the regular season.

So, he could be due for some positive regression in this second-round series.

Ultimately, this prop just comes down to a usage game. The Wolves need someone outside of Julius Randle to create offense, and McDaniels took 25 shots in Game 6 against Denver with Edwards and Dosunmu sidelined. If he’s anywhere near that workload in Game 1, he should easily clear this line.

Naz Reid OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-128)

Timberwolves big man Naz Reid averaged over six rebounds per game in the regular season, so I’m shocked to see his rebounds prop down at 5.5 continuously in these playoffs.

Reid had six or more boards in each of the final five games of the first-round matchup against Denver, and he played a series-high 33:47 in Game 6. The Timberwolves need Reid’s offense with Anthony Edwards banged up, and that gives him plenty of chances to hit the glass as well.

San Antonio was sixth in the NBA in rebound percentage during the regular season, but this line is too low for Reid, who is averaging 7.0 boards and over 10 rebound chances per game in the playoffs.

He’s picked up at least seven boards in every game that he’s played over 20 minutes in the 2026 postseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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