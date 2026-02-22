Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Kawhi Leonard, Brandon Ingram, Scoot Henderson)

An 11-game NBA slate starts early on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST, and there are a ton of players to consider betting on in the prop market.

An injury to Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has opened up an opportunity for a former first-round pick to thrive as a scorer, and there are two All-Star forwards that I’m backing on Feb. 22.

Plus, there are a couple of 3-point props that I’m eyeing later on in the day, including one for Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, who has shot the ball well since returning from a hamstring injury.

Betting on NBA player props is a fun way to get in on the action without relying on a winner in the game. There’s a ton of volatility in the NBA every season, especially with several teams looking to tank for a better pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the props I’m considering for Feb. 22.

Best NBA Prop Bets on Sunday, Feb. 22

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jared McCain OVER 11.5 Points (-123)

Oklahoma City acquired former first-round pick Jared McCain at the trade deadline this season, and he's immediately been thrust into a major role with SGA, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell all banged up.

All three players will miss Sunday's game, putting McCain in a good spot to play major minutes off the bench. He's played over 20 minutes in three straight games, scoring at least 12 points in all of them.

I expect a similar showing from the young guard in his matchup, especially since McCain is coming off his best performance with OKC, scoring 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting in the win over the Nets. The usage for McCain may not be super high -- he only has one game with 10 or more shot attempts with OKC -- but the Thunder need shot creation and playmaking with so many key pieces out on Sunday.

Since McCain was traded, he has played well, averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 45.0 percent from 3.

Kawhi Leonard OVER 28.5 Points (-124)

The Orlando Magic have a solid defense this season -- ranking 13th in defensive rating -- but I'm trusting Leonard to have a big game scoring the ball on Sunday.

The Clippers star is averaging 27.8 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from 3 this season. He should get a few more looks in this game with John Collins (head, neck) ruled out for the Clips.

Leonard has taken at least 18 shots in every game this month, giving him a very solid floor when it comes to any scoring prop. He's averaging 27.9 points on 19.9 shots per game since Jan. 1, shooting 48.6 percent from the field during that stretch.

Brandon Ingram OVER 24.5 Points (-103)

Scottie Barnes (personal) is set to miss Sunday’s game for Toronto, putting Brandon Ingram in a prime spot to lead the offense against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks are just 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating, making this an ideal matchup for Ingram, who is already averaging 22.0 points per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3.

Ingram is coming off a 31-point game on Feb. 19, and he should see a steady dose of looks without Barnes in the game. The Bucks had trouble with Ingram in their last meeting, allowing him to score 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting.

The former No. 2 overall pick has scored 29, 13 and 29 points in three meetings with Milwaukee this season, and I think he’s a great bet to score 25 or more on Sunday afternoon.

P.J. Washington UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-181)

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington is having a down season shooting the 3-ball, knocking down just 30.7 percent of his attempts.

He’s made multiple shots from deep in three of his four games this month, but I’m not buying him against the Indiana Pacers. Washington has just one other game since Jan. 1 with multiple 3-pointers made, and he’s shooting just 26.2 percent from 3 since Jan. 1.

The Pacers happen to be one of the best 3-point defenses in the league, ranking first in opponent 3s made per game and second in opponent 3-point percentage. Washington should struggle to clear this prop on Sunday night.

Scoot Henderson OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)

Henderson has appeared in just five games this season after a torn hamstring cost him the first few months, but he’s played at a high level in limited action.

Scoot is averaging 13.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from the field in 20.2 minutes per game.

He’s knocked down multiple shots from deep in four of his five games, and I’m buying him tonight against the Phoenix Suns. Henderson has taken 5.2 shots from deep per game, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Even though the Suns have one of the better 3-point defenses in the league, I think this prop is a little too low for the Blazers youngster on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.