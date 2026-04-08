Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Kawhi Leonard, Naz Reid, MIP Candidate)

Just four days with NBA games remain in the 2025-26 regular season, and we’re running out of time to bet on some players in the prop market ahead of the playoffs.

A bunch of tanking teams are in action on Wednesday, but I’m targeting players on teams with playoff implications on the line for tonight’s best props.

There are a few stars on the injury report, including Victor Wembanyama (doubtful), Cade Cunningham (questionable), Donovan Mitchell (questionable) and Stephon Castle (doubtful). In addition to that, several teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back, leaving their rotations up in the air on Wednesday.

So, I’m targeting just three players in the prop market, including two role players on teams fighting for playoff positioning over the final three games of the regular season.

Not only that, but Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard makes today’s pick – even on the second night of a back-to-back – after oddsmakers shifted his points prop way down against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the plays for Wednesday’s seven-game slate.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nickeil Alexander-Walker OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (+116)

Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging over three 3-pointers per game in the 2025-26 season, and he’s coming off a monster 36-point, seven 3-pointer game against the New York Knicks on Monday.

I took NAW in his 3-point prop in that game, and I’m not wavering ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Alexander-Walker hit five of his 13 3-point attempts the last time these teams met, and the Cavs have struggled to defend the 3-ball all season long. Cleveland ranks 27th in opponent 3s made per game and 26th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Since NAW is taking such a high volume of 3s (8.1 per game), he’s worth a look in this market. The Hawks guard has made four or more shots from deep in four of his last five games.

Naz Reid OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-132)

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid is averaging 6.2 rebounds per game in the 2025-26 season, and I think he’s undervalued against an Orlando team that ranks in the middle of the pack in opponent rebounds per game this season.

Reid has at least six boards in five of his last eight games, and he grabbed eight rebounds in just over 26 minutes in his first meeting with the Magic this season.

Minnesota is playing the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday, and it may lean more on Reid with Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels already banged up (they both missed Tuesday’s win).

Reid should be able to hit his season average on Wednesday night.

Kawhi Leonard OVER 25.5 Points (-121)

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is averaging 28.1 points per game in the 2025-26 season, making a serious case for First Team All-NBA selection.

Even though he’s facing the No. 1 defense in the NBA, Leonard may be undervalued with his points prop falling all the way to 25.5. The Clippers star has scored 26 or more points in 13 games since March 1.

The Thunder may not have their full complement of players on the second night of a back-to-back, and this game means a ton for the Clippers as they look to lock up the No. 8 spot in the West and potentially chase down Phoenix for the No. 7 seed.

Kawhi had 22 in his lone game against the Thunder this season, but he’s hard to pass up when he’s taking over 19 shots per game and shooting 50.6 percent from the floor.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.