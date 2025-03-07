Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Klay Thompson, Stephon Castle and Tyler Herro)
Looking to bet on some NBA player props on Friday night?
There are eight games in action, but with a ton of star players out of the lineup, bettors may want to get creative with who they back in the prop market.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite plays, including a bet for Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 7
- Klay Thompson OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
- Jonas Valanciunas OVER 11.5 Rebounds (+100)
- Tyler Herro UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
- Stephon Castle OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
Klay Thompson OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
Klay has been hot as of late, hitting four or more shots from beyond the arc in seven of his last nine games, averaging 9.0 3-point attempts per game over that stretch.
With Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis out, Thompson is the de-facto No. 1 option in this Dallas offense, and he’s answered the bell so far with Kyrie out, hitting 6-of-14 shots from 3 in his last game while taking 27 shots overall.
That usage is too enticing to pass up in the prop market on Friday night.
Jonas Valanciunas OVER 11.5 Rebounds (+100)
In three games without Domantas Sabonis (the Sacramento Kings star went down early against Houston), Jonas Valanciunas has 14, nine and 13 rebounds.
Now, he’s taking on a San Antonio team that ranks 29th in the NBA in rebounding percentage in its last 10 games, a direct impact of the absence of Victor Wembanyama.
I expect Valanciunas to patrol the paint again on Friday, and he’s averaging 8.0 boards per game for the season despite playing mainly a bench role. He’s undervalued at this number tonight.
Tyler Herro UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is struggling shooting the 3-ball as of late, hitting just 26.6 percent of his attempts from 3 since Feb. 1.
After missing his last game, Herro is a player that I’m looking to fade on Friday, as the Minnesota Timberwolves allow the third-fewest 3-pointers per game to opponents this season.
Herro has cleared 3.5 made 3s in just three of 13 games since Feb. 1, despite taking 9.5 shots from beyond the arc per game over that stretch. I expect him to fall short again tonight.
Stephon Castle OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle appears to have figured things out, scoring 17 or more points in each of his last four games, pushing his season average to 13.2 points per game.
While Castle still has room to grow as a shooter, he's now attempting 18.5 shots per game over this four-game stretch.
If that usage keeps up, he’s a near impossible player to fade, especially since he’s hitting 50.0 percent of his shots from the field (only 28.6 percent from 3) over that stretch.
