Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and Jalen Green on Tuesday)
Tuesday night’s NBA action features seven games, including a marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks – Luka Doncic’s first game against his former team.
There are two props that I’m considering for that matchup, including one for Dallas guard Kyrie Irving and, of course, one for Doncic.
In addition to that, there are a couple of young players in the Western Conference that could be candidates to fade in the prop market tonight.
Here’s a full breakdown of four props for Tuesday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 25
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kyrie Irving OVER 25.5 Points (-125)
- Jalen Green UNDER 4.5 Assists (-160)
- Devin Vassell UNDER 14.5 Points (-110)
- Luka Doncic UNDER 49.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
Kyrie Irving OVER 25.5 Points (-125)
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving struggled shooting the ball on Sunday, as he finished with just 17 points on 7-of-18 shooting from the field, but he should be in line for a big game against a Lakers team that has some issues defending guards.
It’ll be interesting to see which Los Angeles Lakers starter draws the Kyrie assignment early, but he has cleared 25.5 points in three of his last four games and four games overall since the Doncic deal.
Kyrie is also averaging 26.5 points per game over that seven-game stretch.
Jalen Green UNDER 4.5 Assists (-160)
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green had a 10-assist game his last time out, but bettors shouldn’t fall into the trap for him on Tuesday night.
First off, Fred VanVleet (questionable) may return in this game, which would immediately take a bunch of playmaking responsibility off of Green’s plate. On top of that, Green is averaging just 3.1 assists (on 6.1 potential assists) per game this season.
I expect him to fall back closer to his season average after an anomaly game on Saturday.
Devin Vassell UNDER 14.5 Points (-110)
San Antonio Spurs wing Devin Vassell has failed to clear this line in five straight games, and he’s in a massive shooting slump to boot.
Over this five-game stretch, Vassell is shooting just 27.5 percent from the field and 16.0 percent from 3. On top of that, he’s played less than 25 minutes in back-to-back games, a sign that the Spurs will continue to go away from him if he keeps struggling.
I can’t trust him at this number on Tuesday night against New Orleans.
Luka Doncic UNDER 49.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Luka Doncic may not be in line for as big of a game as oddsmakers are projecting on Tuesday:
Everyone, and I mean everyone, is going to bet on Luka Doncic to have a big game on Tuesday night against his former team.
I expect him to play well, but I’m also going to make a contrarian bet on the UNDER of his points, rebounds and assists prop.
Even in his solid showing against Denver on Saturday, Doncic finished with 49 PRA, and his other three games with Los Angeles have resulted in 23, 24 and 33 PRA.
Plus, if there is any team that is familiar with Doncic’s offensive game, it’s the Mavs, who will likely be motivated to slow him down as much as possible tonight. Luka can still have a great game while falling short of this prop.
