Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Kyrie Irving, Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard)

Wednesday’s 11-game NBA slate features a ton of star players in action, and I’m targeting three of them for today’s best props.
Starting with Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving – who has thrived as a shooter without Luka Doncic in the lineup – and ending with Kawhi Leonard against his former team, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NBA tonight!
Here’s a full breakdown of each of my favorite props for Jan. 29.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 29
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kyrie Irving OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-130)
- Steph Curry OVER 6.5 Assists (-110)
- Nikola Vucevic to Record a Double-Double (-180)
- Kawhi Leonard UNDER 18.5 Points (-125)
Kyrie Irving OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-130)
The New Orleans Pelicans rank just 26th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game this season, setting up Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving in a great spot to clear this prop.
With Doncic out, Irving has been a great 3-point target, knocking down three or more shots from beyond the arc in 18 of the 28 games he’s played in Dallas without the star guard.
On top of that, Kyrie has three or more made 3s in four of his last six games. Earlier this season, he torched the Pelicans from deep, hitting 4-of-5 shots from beyond the arc.
Steph Curry OVER 6.5 Assists (-110)
If Draymond Green (calf) sits out again for the Golden State Warriors, this could be a huge game for Steph Curry when it comes to his assist prop. In eight games without Green this season, Curry is averaging 8.5 assists per game, clearing 6.5 in seven of those matchups.
On top of that, Curry has seven or more dimes in five of his last seven games. He has only faced the Oklahoma City Thunder once this season, but he finished that matchup with seven assists. I love him at this number on Wednesday.
Nikola Vucevic to Record a Double-Double (-180)
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic has 30 double-doubles already this season, and he’s picked one up in four of his last five games against the Boston Celtics, including three already in the 2024-25 campaign.
With Zach LaVine out, Vucevic should have a major role on offense, and Boston has been far from dominant on the glass, ranking 18th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
If Al Horford (questionable) sits, I like this prop even more for the Bulls big man.
Kawhi Leonard UNDER 18.5 Points (-125)
While the San Antonio Spurs aren’t an elite defensive team, I think this prop is a little high for Kawhi Leonard – especially since he’s yet to play 30 minutes in a game this season.
Leonard is averaging 14.8 points per game, clearing 18.5 points on just two occasions. Kawhi is taking 12.8 shots per game, but his 3-point shot (29.4 percent) hasn’t come along yet this season.
If Leonard is going to only play about half the game, I can’t get behind him at a number he’s failed to break in 75 percent of his games this season.
