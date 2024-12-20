Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LaMelo Ball, Donovan Mitchell on Friday)
Looking to wager on some NBA player props on Friday night?
There are a couple of star guards that could be worth targeting – but not when it comes to scoring the ball.
The NBA has just three games tonight, but I’ve compiled my favorite prop from each of them to share for the action on Dec. 20. Let’s dive in.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 20
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- LaMelo Ball OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 4.5 Assists (-154)
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-105)
LaMelo Ball OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
This play hit on Thursday night, and I’m willing to go back to the well if LaMelo Ball is able to suit up on the second night of a back-to-back – he missed time this season with a calf injury, so the Charlotte Hornets may be careful with him tonight.
Ball has put up huge assist and rebound numbers in his two games back – putting up 16 against Philly on Monday and 17 against Washington last night.
Over his last 13 games, Ball has cleared this prop 11 times, averaging 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.
Donovan Mitchell OVER 4.5 Assists (-154)
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is averaging 4.5 assists per game on the season, but he’s seen his playmaking take a step up recently – putting up five or more dimes in six straight games and eight of his last nine.
Over that nine-game stretch, Mitchell is averaging 5.9 assists per game on 10.2 potential assists, a step forward from the 8.6 potential assists that he’s averaging per game this season.
In two games against the Bucks earlier this season, Mitchell finished with exactly four dimes in each game, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see him have a bigger role as a playmaker given his recent play.
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-105)
Oklahoma City Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein has 12 or more rebounds in eight of his 11 games this season, averaging 12.3 rebounds per game on 21.4 rebound chances.
This is a great matchup for the Thunder center, as Miami ranks 26th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game – even though it is 10th in rebounding percentage.
Hartenstein will have a size advantage on Bam Adebayo down low, and he grabbed 12 boards in 33 minutes on Thursday night. Trust him to dominate the glass again on Friday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.