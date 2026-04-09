Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Raptors Guard)

Looking for some player prop picks for Thursday’s NBA action?

Only three days with games remain in the 2025-26 season, and every team in the league will play on Friday and Sunday. So, tonight’s one of the last small slates to target in the prop market.

I’m only going after games with playoff or play-in tournament implications, since several tanking teams are impossible to predict when it comes to their rotations and performance on a night-to-night basis.

Tonight, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum both should have expanded roles with players on the injury report for their respective teams.

Here’s a breakdown of each prop and the latest odds for Thursday’s NBA action.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Immanuel Quickley UNDER 21.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-111)

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley returned to action from a foot injury on Tuesday, but he played under 18 minutes against the Miami Heat.

Quickley finished with just three points (on 1-of-3 shooting), four rebounds and four assists in Tuesday’s win. So, I’m fading him against this same Miami team since Toronto will likely ease him back into action before the play-in/playoffs.

The former first-round pick is averaging 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game this season, but this line is set for him playing around half of the game, which I’m not sure he’ll even reach on Thursday. Plus, Quickley’s lack of shot attempts is a major concern for him to get to 22 PRA.

LeBron James 9+ Assists (-166)

This season, Lakers star LeBron James is averaging 21.5 points, 10.5 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game in eight games without Luka Doncic in the lineup. Now, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer has the lead role for L.A. with both Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined for the rest of the regular season (and potentially more).

James is averaging 7.1 assists per game this season, but he’s picked up 15 and 12 dimes in the last two games he’s played without Doncic.

Now, he takes on a Golden State team that is definitely beatable as the Lakers try to hold on to a top-four seed in the West. I’m expecting a big game from LeBron, especially since the Warriors are just 17th in the league in opponent assists per game.

Jayson Tatum 4+ 3-Pointers Made (-105)

The Boston Celtics have listed four starters as questionable for Thursday’s game with the New York Knicks, but they will have Jayson Tatum available in this matchup.

Tatum is really hitting his stride recently, averaging 25.3 points per game over his last six games while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3. He’s made four or more 3s in three of those six games, and now he plays against a New York team that ranks 21st in opponent 3s made per game and 20th in opponent 3-point percentage in the 2025-26 season.

Since returning, Tatum is taking 8.9 3-pointers per game in 15 appearances. That gives him a really solid floor when it comes to this prop, and he could take even more shots if Jaylen Brown, Derrick White or others end up sitting out tonight.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.