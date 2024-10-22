Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LeBron James, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle and More)
NBA prop bettors, we’re baaaaack.
The 2024-25 NBA season kicks off on Tuesday night with two games – the Boston Celtics hosting the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers facing the Minnesota Timberwolves – which will provide ample opportunities to bet in the NBA prop market.
There are a ton of stars in action on Tuesday night from Anthony Edwards, LeBron James and Anthony Davis to Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson and Jaylen Brown.
Unfortunately, I don’t have a prop that I’m betting for all of them, but there are four players that I am targeting on Tuesday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Opening Night
- LeBron James OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
- OG Anunoby OVER 13.5 Points (-110)
- Julius Randle OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-120)
- Anthony Davis OVER 1.5 Blocks (-160)
LeBron James OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
He may be turning 40 years old during this season, but James showed in the Olympics that he’s still one of the best players in the world.
Tonight, we’re looking to bet on him as a 3-point shooter – something that James improved on during his 21st NBA season.
James has averaged at least 2.0 made 3s per game in each of his last six seasons, and now he’s coming off arguably the best shooting season of his storied career.
The Lakers star shot 41.0 percent from 3 last season, averaging 25.7 points per game in the process. He only attempted 5.1 3s per game – his lowest since the 2017-18 season – but I don’t see that number dipping with new head coach J.J. Redick in the fold.
Redick has shown some impressive offensive sets for the Lakers in the preseason, and I expect him to put James in position to be successful as a scorer – especially on opening night.
OG Anunoby OVER 13.5 Points (-110)
The Knicks look a lot different this season.
Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns are in. Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and Isaiah Hartenstein are out.
And, in turn, there should be more chances for OG Anunoby on offense.
In his final two games of the preseason, Anunoby had 14 and 19 points, attempting 20 combined shots in those games despite playing less than 30 minutes in each contest.
Sure, there isn’t much we can take away from the preseason, but the Knicks are shorthanded in this game with Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa out.
So, there isn’t much depth behind Anunoby and Bridges at the forward spots for the Knicks.
That could lead to OG playing plenty of minutes on Tuesday, and he did average 14.1 points per game in 23 regular season contests with the Knicks last season. With the Knicks forward getting a new contract and likely a bigger role on offense, I expect him to push 15 or more points in this season opener.
Julius Randle OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-120)
Speaking of the Knicks, why not bet on a former Knick – and current Timberwolves forward – on Tuesday night?
Julius Randle played sparingly in the preseason after recovering from a shoulder injury that needed surgery during the 2023-24 campaign, but I think he’s in a great spot to clear his rebounds prop in the first game of the season.
Randle is in a contract year, and he’s averaged at least 8.0 rebounds per game in every season of his career (besides his rookie year where he was hurt in the season opener and missed the rest of the season).
During his time in New York, Randle averaged 9.9 rebounds per game. He should contend for double-digit boards if Chris Finch is willing to play him somewhat normal minutes on opening night.
Anthony Davis OVER 1.5 Blocks (-160)
An Anthony Davis block prop at less than 2.5?
I’m running to the counter to place an OVER.
The Lakers star was a serious candidate for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award in the 2023-24 season, blocking 2.3 shots per game – the 10th time in 12 seasons that he’s averaged at least 2.0 blocks per game.
So, that’s all we’re asking for AD to do on opening night.
In four regular season games against the Wolves last season, Davis cleared this prop on three occasions, blocking at least three shots in two of those games.
