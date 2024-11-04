Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Luka Doncic, Ja Morant and Nikola Jokic)
All 30 NBA teams are in action on Monday, which means there are hundreds of prop bets to consider in the NBA.
I’ve narrowed down my five favorites, including some that I also broke down in today’s Peter’s Points – my daily NBA Best Bets column.
From Luka Doncic to Brandon Miller, there is a prop for just about everyone on Monday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 4
- Nikola Jokic OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-115)
- Ja Morant OVER 9.5 Assists (+110)
- Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
- Brandon Miller OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
- Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 Points (-120)
Nikola Jokic OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-115)
In my NBA Best Bets column, I shared why Nikola Jokic could be undervalued in his rebounds prop on Monday:
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic gets a second matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Monday, a team he had 40 points and 10 rebounds against in an overtime win last week.
Jokic is averaging 12.3 boards per game, but he’s seen a ton of rebound chances (22.8) per game.
Toronto does come into this game with the No. 1 rebounding percentage in the NBA, but Jokic’s rebounds prop has been almost exclusively at 12.5 or 13.5 this season. Grabbing him at 11.5 – off of a 16-rebound game – is worth a shot on Monday.
Ja Morant OVER 9.5 Assists (+110)
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant should be in line for another massive usage game with Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane both banged up on Monday.
Morant is averaging 9.8 assists per game, picking up at least 10 dimes in five of his six appearances this season.
Now, he gets a shock at a Brooklyn team that is 20th in defensive rating and averaging over 25 opponent assists per game. Don’t be shocked if Ja is in the mix for a double-double again tonight.
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
Another big man to bet on?
I shared why Towns is a valuable bet in today’s NBA Best Bets column given his recent surge in 3-point usage:
New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns got off to a slow start in terms of his 3-point attempts (only 2.0 per game over his first three games), but he’s picked things up since.
Over his last two games, KAT is shooting 7-for-11 from downtown (he’s 64.7 percent on the season) attempting at least five 3s in back-to-back games.
Now, he takes on a Houston team that is allowing opponents to shoot 37.4 percent from 3 – 21st in the NBA.
As long as KAT is willing to take a few shots from deep, he’s in a prime spot to go OVER. He’s cleared this prop in three of five games, including a game where he went 2-for-2 from beyond the arc.
Brandon Miller OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
Could second-year wing Brandon Miller be in line for a big game on Monday?
Here’s why I think he’s worth a bet at this scoring prop:
Brandon Miller made his return to the lineup against Boston on Saturday, playing 31 minutes and scoring 16 points – although he shot just 6-for-18 from the field.
Miller will get a crack at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, who rank 18th in the NBA in defensive rating.
Given Miller’s usage (18 shots in 31 minutes), it’s hard to fade him at such a low number after he averaged 17.3 points per game as a rookie. Charlotte has been frisky early on this season, and there’s a chance that the Hornets get to face the Wolves without Rudy Gobert (questionable) in the middle.
Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 Points (-120)
Doncic could be in line for a huge game after scoring 32 points in 31 minutes on Sunday against the Orlando Magic.
The Dallas Mavericks take on the Indiana Pacers tonight, and Indiana’s top perimeter defender Aaron Nesmith has been listed as out with an ankle injury.
That should bode well for Doncic, who has really come around shooting the 3-ball over his last two games (8-for-20) after shooting just 11-for-41 from 3 in his first four games.
Over the last two seasons, Luka has averaged 32.4 and 33.9 points per game. Asking him to clear 30.5 points against the NBA’s No. 25 defense is a pretty solid bet on Monday.
