Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Luka Doncic, KAT, Derrick White and More)

A ton of star players are in action on Tuesday night, as 20 NBA teams will take the floor with the trade deadline approaching.

Luka Doncic was the star of last season’s trade deadline, as he went from Dallas to the Los Angeles Lakers in arguably the most shocking trade in NBA history. Now, I’m eyeing Doncic in the prop market to have a big game for the Lakers on Tuesday night in their battle with the Brooklyn Nets.

In addition to Doncic, there are two All-Star big men that I think are worth a look as prop targets on Tuesday, as they’re both facing teams bound for a top spot in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Lastly, the Boston Celtics and Derrick White are favored on the road against the Dallas Mavericks, but can the Dallas defense give White and Boston's 3-point shooters some trouble?

Here’s a breakdown of each of my favorite player props for Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Luka Doncic OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-146)

Luka Doncic took 14 shots from beyond the arc on Sunday against New York, making five of them, and he has a great matchup on Tuesday night against the Nets.

Brooklyn has allowed opponents to shoot 38.2 percent from 3 this season -- the worst mark in the NBA -- and Doncic has taken 3s at such a high volume this season that he's in a great spot to cash in.

The star guard is shooting 34.8 percent from 3 on 10.4 attempts per game, knocking down at least three shots from beyond the arc in 10 consecutive games. During that stretch, he has six games with at least five 3-pointers made.

If Austin Reaves (questionable) ends up sitting again, Doncic could see an even bigger role, as the Lakers need him and LeBron James to lead this offense.

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-126)

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns leads the NBA in rebounding this season (11.8) per game, and he grabbed 13 boards in his lone meeting with the Washington Wizards.

Washington is arguably the worst rebounding team in the NBA, ranking 30th in opponent rebounds per game and 26th in rebound percentage.

Towns has a solid floor when it comes to this prop, as he’s averaging 19.7 rebound chances per game this season. That number could go up with Mitchell Robinson ruled out for New York on the front end of a back-to-back.

Towns has three games in a row with 13 or more rebounds, including two where he’s put up at least 20 boards. He’s a great target against this Washington frontcourt.

Derrick White UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-129)

There’s no doubt that Derrick White is an integral part of Boston’s success this season, but the veteran guard has not shot the 3-ball well compared to previous seasons.

White is knocking down just 32.4 percent of his 3-point attempts, averaging 2.8 makes on 8.7 attempts per game.

Now, he takes on a Dallas team that is No. 1 in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and No. 2 in opponent 3s made per game. So, this is a tough matchup for White to get off a bunch of good looks from deep, and he already hasn’t been efficient in his shots this season.

I’ll gladly take the UNDER for the C’s star, as he’s failed to clear 2.5 made 3s in eight of his last 10 games, shooting 25.9 percent from deep on just 5.4 attempts per game during that stretch.

Pascal Siakam OVER 24.5 Points (-108)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Siakam is a great prop target against Utah:

Indiana Pacers star forward Pascal Siakam was an interesting All-Star selection in the Eastern Conference, as he’s had a great year but his team is one of the worst in the NBA.

Still, that makes Siakam an interesting player to target in the prop market, even on the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz.

Utah allowed Siakam to score 27 points on just 16 shot attempts earlier this season, and it ranks dead last in the NBA in both defensive rating and opponent points per game this season.

Siakam enters this matchup averaging 23.8 points per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from 3. He will have to clear his season average to hit this prop on Tuesday, but the Pacers star has 25 or more points in 23 of his 48 games this season, including a 27-point game against a tough Houston defense on Monday.

As long as Siakam’s minutes remain in the mid-30s, he should be able to have a big game against this terrible Utah defense.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.