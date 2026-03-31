Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Brandon Miller)

Tuesday’s NBA action features several games with playoff or play-in tournament implications, including a marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers:

Phoenix Suns @ Orlando Magic

Charlotte Hornets @ Brooklyn Nets

New York Knicks @ Houston Rockets

Toronto Raptors @ Detroit Pistons

Dallas Mavericks @ Milwaukee Bucks

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Los Angeles Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers @ Los Angeles Clippers

Since so many high-quality teams are taking the floor, it's only right that we place a few prop bets for Tuesday’s games!

There are less than two weeks left in the regular season, and the final day of March brings one of the better nights of basketball we’ve had since the All-Star break. I’m eyeing Luka Doncic , Kevin Durant and a Toronto Raptors guard in the prop market, though there are four props in total that I’m taking tonight.

Here’s the odds and analysis for each bet on Tuesday night!

Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Brandon Miller OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-106)

Charlotte Hornets wing Brandon Miller is averaging 6.1 rebounds per game in the month of March, and he’s an intriguing player prop target against the lowly Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn ranks 27th in the NBA in rebound percentage this season, and it’s actually slipped to 28th in the league over its last 10 games.

Miller has picked up at least six boards in three games in a row and seven games so far in the month of March. While he’s not known for his rebounding, Miller has made a commitment on that end over his last 25 games, averaging 5.8 boards per game to push his season average to 5.1 per night.

He’s worth a look against one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Kevin Durant 25+ Points (-132)

Kevin Durant dropped 30 points on the Knicks earlier this season, and the Rockets star has scored at least 25 points in five of his last six games.

Overall, KD is averaging 25.9 points per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The Knicks rank seventh in the NBA in defensive rating this season, but they are just 16th in the league in defensive rating over their last 10 games.

Houston’s offense is sputtering as of late, and it needs Durant’s scoring more than ever to stay afloat in the Western Conference playoff race. KD is averaging 17.3 shots per game since the All-Star break (slightly down from his season average of 17.7), so he still has a solid floor with any scoring prop.

Jamal Shead OVER 6.5 Assists (+104)

Toronto guard Immanuel Quickley (foot) remains out of the lineup on Tuesday, which should mean an expanded role for Jamal Shead on offense.

This season, Shead is averaging 9.6 points, 9.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game in the seven games that he’s played without Quickley, picking up seven or more dimes in five of those matchups.

During this recent four-game absence for IQ, Shead has picked up 14, four, eight and 10 assists, making him an intriguing pick against a Detroit team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday.

Overall, Shead is averaging 5.3 assists on 9.7 potential assists per game, but his potential assists have jumped to 15.0 per game during this four-game stretch with Quickley sidelined.

Luka Doncic OVER 32.5 Points (-118)

Doncic missed Monday’s win over the Washington Wizards after he was suspended for his 16th technical foul of the season, but he’ll be back in action on Tuesday against Cleveland.

The star guard is having an insane month of March, averaging 37.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from 3-point range.

He’s cleared 32.5 points in six of his last seven games (he scored 32 in the one game he fell short), including games with 40, 60, 43 and 41 points.

The Cavaliers are just 20th in the league in defensive rating over their last 10 games, and they don’t have a great one-on-one matchup for Doncic on their roster. I think the Lakers star continues his huge month with a signature scoring performance.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.