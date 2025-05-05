Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum in Game 1)
Monday’s NBA playoff action features the two title favorites – the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder – begin their respective second-round matchups.
Boston starts the night against the New York Knicks, a team that the C’s – especially Jayson Tatum – dominated in the regular season. Can Tatum keep his strong play against the Knicks going? I have a player prop for him that bettors are going to love for Game 1.
In the West, Oklahoma City is a nine-point favorite at home against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, who are fresh off a Game 7 win on Saturday. Denver is on short rest, but Jokic could be worth a look in the prop market in this matchup.
Here’s a full breakdown of some of my favorite plays for these Game 1 matchups on May 5.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, May 5
- Jayson Tatum OVER 27.5 Points (-120)
- Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 Assists (+100)
- OG Anunoby UNDER 15.5 Points (-110)
Jayson Tatum OVER 27.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Tatum is a great prop target on Monday night:
This season, Tatum has dominated the Knicks, averaging 33.5 points per game while taking at least 18 shots in every matchup. He has killed Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks’ drop coverage in the pick-and-roll, clearing 27.5 points in three of the four meetings between these squads.
Tatum has at least 25 points in every game against the Knicks this season, and he’s gotten off to a great start in the playoffs.
In the final three games against Orlando after missing Game 2 with a wrist injury, Tatum scored 36, 37 and 35 points. He seems to be on a mission, and with Jaylen Brown dealing with a knee injury and Jrue Holiday nursing a bad hamstring, a lot more has fallen on Tatum’s plate.
He should thrive against this Knicks team that hasn’t had an answer for him all season.
Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 Assists (+100)
This postseason, Jokic has four games with at least 10 assists, picking up at least eight in every game he’s played in.
So, getting the yearly MVP candidate at +100 to get double-digit assists feels like a pretty solid value. Jokic averaged over 10 assists per game in the regular season, and he had games with 13, 16, nine and eight dimes against the Thunder.
It’ll be interesting to see how OKC plays Jokic, but the Nuggets star has been playing way too many minutes (40.0 per game) in the postseason for me to pass him up at this number. Jokic had 40 games in the regular season with 10 or more dimes.
OG Anunoby UNDER 15.5 Points (-110)
Want to know the most shocking trend in the NBA?
Knicks forward OG Anunoby has never scored more than 14 points in a single game against the Boston Celtics in his career. That’s right, in 25 career games against Boston, Anunoby is averaging just 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
That hasn’t changed in his time with the Knicks, as he’s scored four, 10 and 13 points in his three meetings with the C’s this season.
Anunoby had a solid first round against Detroit, but he’s far from the No. 1 option in the Knicks’ offense. I’ll bet on this trend continuing until he’s finally able to snap the streak.
