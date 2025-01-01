Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Nikola Jokic, PJ Washington on New Year’s Day)
What better way to bring in the New Year than some player prop plays for a loaded NBA slate on Wednesday?
There are 16 teams in action on Jan. 1, and superstars like Nikola Jokic, Jalen Brunson, Kyrie Irving, and others will take the floor.
I’m leaning a few different ways in these props, focusing some on some role players and one of the stars for tonight’s action.
Here’s a full breakdown of why these players are worth targeting on the first day of 2025.
Best NBA Prop Bets for New Year’s Day
- Collin Sexton OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
- Bilal Coulibaly OVER 4.5 Assists (+100)
- PJ Washington OVER 12.5 Points (-125)
- Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-125)
Collin Sexton OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
The New York Knicks rank just 18th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers allowed per game this season, and Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton hit six of his eight shots from deep in the first meeting between these teams.
Sexton is shooting an impressive 42.4 percent from beyond the arc, hitting at least two shots from deep in 18 games this season and five of his last six.
The attempts are a little low for Sexton – 4.5 per game – but he did average 4.9 3-point attempts (and 2.0 makes) per game in December.
Bilal Coulibaly OVER 4.5 Assists (+100)
The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards are both in the top five in the NBA in pace and bottom 10 in defensive rating, setting up nicely for an offensive explosion on Wednesday.
So, how do we bet on it?
Former lottery pick Bilal Coulibaly should be in line for a big game as a passer tonight. Coulibaly has five or more assists in seven straight games and eight of his last nine, averaging 7.9 potential assists per game over that stretch.
Chicago ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season, so it’s hard to find a much better matchup for the Wizards forward.
PJ Washington OVER 12.5 Points (-125)
This is a terrific spot for Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington, as he’s in line for a bigger offensive role for as long as Luka Doncic is sidelined with a calf injury.
Washington put up a smooth 28 points on 8-of-20 shooting (4-for-9 from 3) in his last game, and he’s averaging 17.5 points per game in 10 games that Luka has missed (and he’s played) so far in the 2024-25 campaign.
In those 10 games, Washington has cleared 12.5 points in seven of them, taking at least 11 shots nine times.
Even against a tough defense like Houston, Washington should have the volume to clear this prop on Wednesday night.
Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-125)
Earlier this season, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic grabbed 14 rebounds in a win over Atlanta, and this matchup bodes pretty well for him – even though Atlanta is sixth in the NBA in rebounding percentage.
Since the Hawks play at such a fast pace (No. 2 in the NBA), they are actually 16th in the league in opponent rebounds per game.
Jokic is already averaging 12.9 rebounds per game this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see him push his season average on Wednesday night.
