Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Nikola Jokic, Tyler Herro, Paolo Banchero, More)

Sunday’s NBA action features a bunch of games with playoff implications, especially in the Eastern Conference where the No. 5 seed and the 10 seed are separated by just 2.5 games.

There could be some major movement in the standings down the stretch of the season, which means several contending teams are going to get as much as they can out of their best players.

That’s a great sign for prop bettors, as there are plenty of stars in action on Sunday. I’m eyeing MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, Rookie of the Year favorite Kon Knueppel and a few other studs to have big games on March 29.

Let’s take a look at each of these prop picks, including their latest odds and my analysis for Sunday’s action.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyler Herro OVER 3.5 Assists (-157)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is averaging 3.9 assists per game this season heading into Sunday’s matchup with the tanking Indiana Pacers.

While Herro’s assists numbers are down from last season, he should have an expanded role on Sunday with Norman Powell (illness) out of the lineup. Herro is averaging 4.5 assists per game in the month of March, clearing this prop in eight of the 11 games that he’s played in.

Indiana was a top-10 team in opponent assists per game for a lot of the season, but it has fallen to 13th overall, ranking 23rd in opponent assists per game over its last 15.

Herro had four dimes in a Jan. 10 loss to the Pacers where Miami scored just 99 points.

Kon Knueppel OVER 4+ 3-Pointers Made (+116)

Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel is shooting 43.6 percent from beyond the arc this season, averaging 19.0 points per game.

Now, he takes on a Boston Celtics team that could be short-handed on the front end of a back-to-back. The C’s are just 23rd in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 16th in opponent 3-point percentage in the 2025-26 season, and they allowed Knueppel to shoot 4-for-8 from 3 against them back on March 4.

Knueppel has made four or more 3-pointers in seven games this month, so he’s a pretty solid value at +116 to hit this prop.

Paolo Banchero OVER 24.5 Points (-105)

The Orlando Magic are fighting for a top-eight spot in the Eastern Conference, and star forward Paolo Banchero is carrying their offense as of late with Franz Wagner and Anthony Black sidelined with injuries.

Banchero has 25 or more points in nine games this month, including three games in a row with at least 30 points. He’s averaging 26.4 points on 17.3 shots per game in March, shooting 49.4 percent from the field.

While Banchero is averaging just 22.8 points per game in the 2025-26 season, he’s been called upon to handle a massive workload on offense. He’s also scored at least 20 points in both of his meetings with Toronto this season.

I’m buying Banchero at this line after yet another 30-point outburst in a close win over the Sacramento Kings.

Tari Eason UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-194)

Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason has been in a massive shooting slump in the month of March, knocking down just 11.4 percent of his 3-point attempts across 14 games.

Eason hasn’t made two 3-pointers in a game since February, and he’s only recorded one make from beyond the arc in five of his 14 games in March.

So, even though we have to lay some juice with this prop, I’m fading Eason on Sunday. The Rockets wing is attempting just 3.1 3-pointers per game this month, so asking him to make multiple 3s would also be expecting his best 3-point shooting game in over a month. I’m not willing to do that, even against a suspect New Orleans defense.

Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-120)

The Golden State Warriors have a ton of injuries this season, and that’s caused them to drop to 23rd in the NBA in rebound percentage.

So, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic should have a huge game on the glass on Sunday. Jokic has 13 or more boards in six of his last 10 games against Golden State, and he’s cleared 12.5 rebounds in seven of his last 10 games, averaging 13.5 boards per game in the month of March.

Jokic had 20 boards against Golden State back on Feb. 22, and he should be able to control this game in the paint with Al Horford out and Quinten Post questionable on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.