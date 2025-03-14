Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Nikola Jokic, Tyrese Haliburton and Ty Jerome)
Looking to bet on some NBA props on Friday night?
There are three players that I’m considering for the 10-game slate tonight, including MVP candidate Nikola Jokic against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Plus, there is a Sixth Man of the Year candidate that could be in a bigger role due to an injury tonight.
Here’s a breakdown of my top props for March 14.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 14
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-120)
- Ty Jerome OVER 19.5 Points and Assists (-105)
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-110)
Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-120)
The Los Angeles Lakers have been shorthanded in the frontcourt with Jaxson Hayes out, and if he misses this game, then Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic should dominate the Lakers the glass.
Jokic is averaging 12.9 rebounds per game this season, and he grabbed 13 boards in a 23-point loss to the Lakers earlier this season – a game where Los Angeles did a solid job slowing him down.
Jokic has at least 13 rebounds in 10 of his last 12 games, averaging 14.5 boards per game over that stretch. He’s a steal at this number on Friday, especially if Trey Jemison, Alex Len, and Christian Koloko are the Lakers’ primary options at center.
Ty Jerome OVER 19.5 Points and Assists (-105)
With Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell out this season, Ty Jerome has gone off in his place.
He’s cleared 19.5 points and assists in two of four games, putting up 31, 18, 10, and 32 points and assists. Against a Memphis Grizzlies team that loves to push the pace, Jerome should get plenty of chances to help the Cavs on the offensive end in an expanded role.
Jerome has picked up at least five assists in three of four games without Mitchell, making him a solid bet to go over that prop as well (4.5 dimes at DraftKings) on Friday.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-110)
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton returned from a three-game absence to hit a game-winning shot against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, and he picked up his seventh consecutive game with 10 or more dimes in the process.
Now, the Pacers star gets to face a Philly defense that is 27th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games and 24th overall in opponent assists per game.
Haliburton is averaging 8.9 assists per game, but he’s been too hot passing the ball to fade here. Overall, Hali is averaging over 15 potential assists per game, giving him a great floor to hit this prop.
