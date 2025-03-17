Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Nikola Jokic, Tyrese Haliburton, Devin Vassell)
Looking to bet on some NBA props on Monday?
There are a few All-Stars that I’m eyeing for tonight’s slate, and there are two lanky wings that could have big scoring games.
Let’s break down each of the picks for Monday's action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 17
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-110)
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-125)
- Devin Vassell OVER 17.5 Points (-120)
- Mikal Bridges OVER 25.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-110)
This prop is pretty simple, as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is averaging 12.8 rebounds per game and is now facing a Golden State team that lacks any real size in the frontcourt outside of rookie Quinten Post, who is questionable for this game.
Jokic has picked up 13 or more rebounds in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 14.0 boards per game during that stretch. I’d expect him to play heavy minutes on Monday, which should help him clear this prop against a Warriors team that is just 17th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-125)
The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, but Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s passing is reaching 2023-24 season levels as of late.
He’s picked up 10 or more dimes in nine straight games, pushing his season average to 9.0 per night.
With Pascal Siakam out, the entire Indiana offense will likely run through Haliburton – if he’s able to go (listed as questionable). I love getting him at this number on Monday night.
Devin Vassell OVER 17.5 Points (-120)
Someone has to score the ball for the San Antonio Spurs with De’Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama out for the season, and Devin Vassell has stepped up as of late, putting up 22 or more points in three of his last four games.
Overall, Vassell is averaging 16.1 points on 14.0 shots per game. He’s seen his shots increase to 17.3 per game over his last four matchups, really improving his floor when it comes to this market.
I like him against a Los Angeles Lakers team playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.
Mikal Bridges OVER 25.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mikal Bridges is a solid prop target on Monday night:
With Jalen Brunson out of the lineup for the New York Knicks, wing Mikal Bridges has operated as one of the primary initiators of the team's offense.
Despite a down scoring year for the price that the Knicks traded for him (New York gave up five first-round picks for Bridges), Bridges has cleared this prop in all four games since Brunson went down, registering 31, 26, 41 and 28 points, rebounds and assists.
He hasn’t seen his shots increase at a crazy rate, but the Knicks wing always plays a ton of minutes and is hitting over 61 percent of his shots (on just over 14 attempts per game) since Brunson sprained his ankle.
I think he’ll have a lead role in the New York offense once again on Monday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.