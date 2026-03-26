Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Paolo Banchero, Mitchell Robinson, Daniss Jenkins)

Looking for some NBA player props for a small Thursday slate?

The SI Betting team has you covered, as I’m eyeing a player prop for each of the three games on March 26:

New York Knicks @ Charlotte Hornets

New Orleans Pelicans @ Detroit Pistons

Sacramento Kings @ Orlando Magic

The most intriguing matchup of the night is a potential first-round playoff battle between the Knicks and Hornets, and there are some star players – Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, LaMelo Ball, Paolo Banchero and more – to consider betting on.

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Let’s jump right into the odds and analysis for each of these player prop picks on Thursday.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 26

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mitchell Robinson OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-133)

The Knicks and Hornets are two of the best rebounding teams in the NBA, ranking second (Charlotte) and third (New York) in rebound percentage.

While the Hornets have cleared the glass at a high rate this season, I can’t pass up a chance to get Mitchell Robinson at well below his season average in this rebound prop. Robinson is averaging 8.9 rebounds per game for the Knicks, yet his prop has moved down to 7.5 on Thursday.

The veteran center has eight or more boards in each of his last seven games, averaging 11.6 rebounds per game during that stretch. He only played 17 minutes in his lone matchup with Charlotte this season, grabbing five boards in that game.

Robinson is one of the best offensive rebounders in the league (4.4 offensive boards per game) and he should flirt eight-plus boards again in what should be a close game. Even though he’s playing less than 20 minutes per game for the entire 2025-26 season, Robinson is averaging 21.6 minutes a night over this recent seven-game stretch.

Paolo Banchero OVER 25.5 Points (-108)

Magic star Paolo Banchero has scored 36 and 39 points in his last two games, pushing his season average to 22.7 points per game ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Kings.

Sacramento just was blown out by Charlotte on Tuesday night and rank 28th in the NBA in defensive rating this season. So, Banchero could be in a great spot to have another big scoring game with Franz Wagner and Anthony Black out of the lineup once again on Thursday.

Banchero is averaging 25.9 points per game on just under 18 shots per night since the All-Star break, shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3 from beyond the arc.

He should have a heavy workload once again on Thursday, and even though Orlando is favored by a ton, it may keep Banchero in this game longer than necessary to secure a much-needed win.

Daniss Jenkins OVER 17.5 Points (-114)

Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins has jumped into the starting lineup over the last four games with Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung) sidelined, and he’s immediately made an impact as a scorer.

The young guard has scored nine, 22, 30 and 19 points in four games without Cunnigham, taking at least 12 shots in every game. In the nine-point game, he still got up 16 shots (3-for-16), a sign that J.B. Bickerstaff has empowered him to lead this offense.

Jenkins is having a breakout season, going from a two-way player to a key part of the Detroit rotation.

I like him in this matchup with the Pelicans, who are allowing over 25 points per game to opposing point guards this season. Jenkins has played over 38 minutes in three games in a row, giving him a really solid floor in any prop on Thursday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.