Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donte DiVincenzo, Ryan Rollins)

A pair of NBA MVP candidates highlight the top props picks for Tuesday’s action, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic will both take the floor.

SGA is looking to continue his 20-point streak against the Orlando Magic, and I think he could be worth taking in his 3-point prop in this matchup. Meanwhile, Jokic faces a short-handed Philadelphia team that won’t have Joel Embiid down low to deal with him in the paint.

In addition to those two starts, there are a pair of role players that could have more touches on Tuesday with a couple of All-Star players on the injury report.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds and reasoning behind each of my player prop picks on Tuesday, March 17.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 17

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-107)

SGA is shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc this season, and he’s made multiple shots from 3 in each of his last three games.

The superstar guard is averaging less than two made 3-pointers per game this season, but he may be worth a look against Orlando if he continues to get four-plus 3s up per night.

The Magic rank fifth in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage, but they also allowed 128 points to OKC in a loss the last time these teams played. SGA made multiple 3s against contenders like Minnesota, Boston and Denver in his last three games, and he should have enough usage to clear this line on Tuesday.

Ryan Rollins 15.5 Points (-122)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins has picked up the slack this season when Giannis Antetokounmpo is out of the lineup, averaging 19.5 points, 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 29 games without the two-time MVP.

Now, Giannis is questionable for tonight’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Since Feb. 1, Rollins is averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from 3, showing he’s one of Milwaukee’s best offensive players.

The former second-round pick has at least 16 points in 11 of his 19 games since the start of February, and he picked up 20 points on Sunday when Giannis went down.

Against Cleveland, Rollins has scored 18, 24 and 14 points in three games. He’s a great bet in this matchup, even if Antetokounmpo is able to take the floor.

Donte DiVincenzo OVER 12.5 Points (-114)

This season, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 12.5 points per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.

He hasn’t been insanely efficient from the field, but DiVincenzo is a high-volume 3-point shooter for the Wolves who should have an expanded role with Anthony Edwards out on Tuesday.

In 10 games without Edwards this season, DiVincenzo is averaging 16.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He’s averaging 3.6 more points, 1.3 more rebounds and 1.1 more assists per game when the All-Star guard is sidelined.

So, bettors should expect more usage for DiVincenzo against a Suns team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back. DiVincenzo has scored 14 or more points in seven of the 10 games he’s played with Edwards this season.

Nikola Jokic to Record a Triple-Double (-153)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jokic is worth a look to record a triple-double against the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers:

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic remains in the mix for the MVP award, although he has not been as efficient since going down with a knee injury back in December.

Still, Jokic has a triple-double in five of his last six games, and now he’s taking on a Philadelphia team that is short-handed with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid out.

The Sixers are the perfect team for Jokic to stuff the stat sheet against, as they clock in at 19th in the league in opponent rebounds per game and 22nd in opponent assists per game.

Jokic is averaging 28.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game this season, putting him easily on pace to average a triple-double. He should be able to keep his streak going on Tuesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.