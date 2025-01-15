Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Trae Young, Jalen Green, Victor Wembanyama)
An 11-game slate in the NBA on Wednesday calls for some plays in the player prop market.
Tonight, there are a few young scorers that are worth targeting – Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green and Charlotte Hornets wing Brandon Miller – as well as a play for San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.
Plus, two veterans have thrived against the teams that they play on Wednesday night, rounding out five different plays I’m eyeing for Jan. 15.
Here’s a full breakdown of each prop tonight.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 15
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Brandon Miller OVER 18.5 Points (-125)
- Jalen Green OVER 23.5 Points (-125)
- Victor Wembanyama UNDER 11.5 Rebounds (-135)
- Jakob Poeltl OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-130)
- Trae Young OVER 11.5 Assists (-130)
Brandon Miller OVER 18.5 Points (-125)
This is a great matchup for Charlotte Hornets wing Brandon Miller, as the Utah Jazz are down several key rotation players and rank just 29th in the NBA in defensive rating this season.
The second-year wing has been hot as of late, scoring 19 or more points in 14 of his last 17 games, averaging 24.1 points per game over that stretch.
He’s coming off a 19-point game (on 16 shot attempts) in a loss to Phoenix.
Jalen Green OVER 23.5 Points (-125)
Every season, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has stretches – not always long ones – where he flashes the talent that makes him a potential All-Star one day. Right now, he’s in one of those stretches.
Over his last six games (since Jan. 1), Green is averaging 30.0 points per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 45.6 percent from 3. He had a similar run in March last season, and I’m going to attempt to ride the hot hand tonight against the Denver Nuggets while it’s still there.
Green has 27 or more points in each of his last five games.
Victor Wembanyama UNDER 11.5 Rebounds (-135)
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is averaging 10.7 rebounds per game this season, and he’s only cleared 11.5 rebounds in 12 of his 33 games. Now, he’s favored to go OVER 11.5 boards against Memphis, in what may be a tough matchup.
The Memphis Grizzlies rank No. 2 in the NBA in rebounding percentage, and while they play at the fastest pace in the NBA, they still rank 11th in the league in opponent rebounds per game. Asking Wemby to rack up 12 boards may be a tall task against a frontcourt that features a ton of size in Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Jakob Poeltl OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-130)
Wednesday features a great matchup for Toronto Raptors big man Jakob Poeltl, as he’s already grabbed 12 and 13 rebounds in his two games against the Boston Celtics this season.
Overall, Poeltl is averaging 10.6 rebounds on 18.5 rebound chances per game, and Boston ranks just 17th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game. Poeltl has picked up double-digit boards in three of his last four contests, and I expect him to build on that if the Raptors can keep this game close.
In games that Poeltl plays at least 30-39 minutes this season, he’s averaging 11.0 rebounds per game.
Trae Young OVER 11.5 Assists (-130)
After picking up just five dimes in Tuesday’s win over the Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young’s season average has fallen to 11.9 assists per game.
Still, I’m backing him to pick up 12 or more on Wednesday against Chicago. The Bulls are 29th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, and Young already has games with 13, 13, and 16 assists against Chicago.
Overall this season, the All-Star guard is averaging 21.0 potential assists per game, giving him an unbelievable floor when it comes to this prop.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.