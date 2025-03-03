Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tyrese Maxey, Klay Thompson and SGA)
Monday’s NBA action features plenty of star players from Stephen Curry to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Kyrie Irving and Cade Cunningham.
That makes it extremely exciting to bet in the prop market on March 3, and I have a pick for SGA – the MVP favorite – in his matchup against the Houston Rockets.
Plus, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey could be an interesting prop target with Joel Embiid done for the season and Paul George listed as questionable on Monday night.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the three players that I’m targeting for tonight’s slate.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 3
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 28.5 Points (-115)
- Klay Thompson OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
Tyrese Maxey OVER 28.5 Points (-115)
Maxey has had some up-and-down games lately (he scored just five points against Golden State on Saturday), but he should have a ton of shots against the Blazers with Embiid out for the season and George questionable.
Maxey is averaging over 28 points per game when Embiid sits and he plays (35 games) this season, and he’s cleared 28.5 points in 17 of his last 24 games, averaging 28.5 points per game over that stretch.
If George sits, there aren’t many more options on the offensive end outside of Maxey for Philly (assuming Quentin Grimes doesn’t have another 40-point game). I think Maxey is a solid bounce-back candidate tonight.
Klay Thompson OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
Monday’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings is a great matchup for Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson, especially with so many players out of the lineup for the Mavericks.
The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game this season, and Klay has been red hot as of late, hitting four or more shots from deep in six of his last seven games. Over that seven-game stretch, he’s shooting 46.9 percent from deep on over nine attempts per game.
I’ll gladly back Klay to stay hot on Monday, especially since he shot 5-for-10 from 3 against the Kings back on Feb. 10.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 36.9 percent from beyond the arc in the 2024-25 season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he’s made at least three shots from deep in four of his last five games.
Overall, SGA is averaging 2.1 made 3s per game in the 2024-25 season, and he’s shooting an impressive 43.4 percent from 3, making over two per game, since Feb. 1.
He has made at least two made 3s in two of his three matchups with Houston this season, making him a solid pick – especially if Dillon Brooks (questionable) sits, since Brooks would likely draw the defensive assignment on the star guard.
