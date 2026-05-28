Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Victor Wembanyama, Isaiah Hartenstein, SGA in Game 6)

There may only be one game left in the NBA Playoffs before the NBA Finals, so why not place a few player props on it?

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to force a Game 7 against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder after OKC took a 3-2 series lead with a double-digit win on Tuesday night.

The biggest game of the season to date – for both teams – calls for some elite performances from the two MVP candidates in Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

After a down game on Tuesday (20 points, 4-of-15 shooting), Wemby is one of my three favorite prop targets in Game 6, though I’m not looking at his point total, which has risen to 27.5 in the latest odds.

As for SGA, he’s been a machine dissecting the San Antonio double teams in this series ,and I’m going back to the well with a prop I’ve bet several times during OKC’s playoff run.

Finally, there is one Thunder role player that deserves a look in Game 6 after becoming one of the most important pieces on both ends of the court over the last four games.

Here’s a full breakdown of each of the props for Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 18.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-123)

What a turnaround it has been for Isaiah Hartenstein in the Western Conference Finals.

After he was seemingly benched in Game 1, playing just over 12 minutes, Hartenstein has become the primary defender on Victor Wembanyama and a steady presence for the Thunder both on offense and on the glass.

Hartenstein has recorded 26, 17, 22 and 31 points, rebounds and assists over the last four games of this series, playing his best game in Game 5 with 12 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.

The Spurs have been willing to give Hartenstein his patented floater in the middle of the lane, and the Thunder center has seen his minutes go from 12:10 in Game 1 to 24.3 per game over the last four games.

I think this line is too low for the Thunder big man, who already has a pair of double-doubles in this series. Plus, Hartenstein is underrated as a passer, averaging 2.8 assists per game in the playoffs.

Victor Wembanyama UNDER 13.5 Rebounds (-136)

Victor Wembanyama opened this series as a monster on the glass, grabbing 24 rebounds in a double-overtime win in Game 1 and 17 boards in a close loss in Game 2.

Since then, with the Thunder spending more and more time with Hartenstein on Wemby, the Spurs star hasn’t made nearly the same impact on the boards.

Wembanyama has four, eight and six rebounds in his last three games, and he’s now cleared 13.5 boards in less than half (seven) of his 15 appearances this postseason. On top of that, Wemby is averaging 11.1 rebounds per game in the postseason on 18.1 rebound chances.

That number has fallen in this series, and asking the All-NBA center to grab 14 boards in Game 6 – when he’s had 18 total over the last three games – is a little lofty.

I’ll take the UNDER here, as Wemby’s best rebounding showings came against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were one of the worst shooting teams (13th in effective field goal percentage) in the playoffs.

OKC is No. 2 in eFG% entering Game 6.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 7.5 Assists (-146)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying SGA in the assists market in Game 6:

This postseason, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has gone to another level as a playmaker.

After averaging 6.6 assists per game in the regular season, Shai is now averaging 8.2 assists per game in the playoffs, recording 15.4 potential assists per game.

Teams have thrown double teams at him, and the Spurs have really stacked the paint to stop him, yet he continues to make the right reads.

In this series. SGA is averaging 9.8 assists per game, clearing this line in four of the five matchups. He had nine dimes in Game 5, and he only fell short of this total (finishing with seven assists) in Game 4 with the Spurs holding OKC to just 82 points and most of the Thunder team struggling to make shots.

Even though the two-time MVP is known for his scoring, I think his passing has been very underrated this postseason, and the prop market hasn’t fully adjusted. In fact, SGA has 12, nine, 12, seven and nine dimes in this series, so I’d even consider betting this line at 8.5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .