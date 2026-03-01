Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James, Jaylen Brown)

What better way to kick off the month of March than an 11-game NBA slate that features several title contenders in action?

From 1 p.m. EST through 9:30 p.m. EST there will be NBA games tipping off, and there are a ton of ways to bet on these matchups. So, why don’t we examine a few player props?

Each day for SI Betting, I share my favorite prop picks across the NBA, and Sunday is no different with so many stars taking the floor.

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs begin the day with an afternoon title against the New York Knicks while LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers close the night against the Sacramento Kings.

I’m betting on both players on Sunday as part of a five-pick player prop column.

Let’s dive into the odds and the analysis behind each of these players on March 1.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Victor Wembanyama OVER 1.5 3-Pointers (-135)

This is the fifth time that Wemby has faced the Knicks in his NBA career, and it’s the third time this season (second in a regular season game).

Not counting the NBA Cup game (where Wemby was on a minutes limit), the Spurs star has made multiple shots from beyond the arc against the Knicks in three of his four regular season games.

New York clearly guards the French phenom in a way that allows him to get off 3s. In his last three matchups with New York, Wemby has taken nine, 16 and two shots from beyond the arc, making six, four and two in those games.

While he shot just 30.0 percent from 3 in the month of February, Wemby took 5.5 3-pointers per game, which is above his season average of 5.0 per night. He’s shooting just 34.7 percent from deep, but this is a solid matchup against a Knicks team that ranks 20th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game.

Jaylen Brown OVER 27.5 Points (-114)

This season, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.1 points per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from 3.

Brown leads the NBA in shots per game (22.3), which has given him an ideal floor when it comes to any scoring prop this season, including tonight’s game with the Philadelphia 76ers.

So far this season, Brown has cleared 27.5 points one time in three games against Philly, but the Sixers are just 17th in the league in defensive rating. Brown has also scored 28 or more points in 32 of his 53 games.

With Jayson Tatum still sidelined, the Boston offense is going to continue to run through Brown, and it may for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

Jalen Suggs UNDER 17.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-119)

Jalen Suggs returned from a three-game absence on Feb. 26 against the Houston Rockets, but he played just over 13 minutes in that game.

Suggs finished with three points and one board while shooting just 1-for-6 from the field. So, I’m not buying him against the No. 2 defense in the NBA – the Detroit Pistons – on Sunday.

This season, Suggs is averaging 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, but his minutes are going to be tough to predict in the next week after he came off the bench on Thursday.

Suggs is shooting under 44 percent from the field and under 33 percent from 3, so I’m not buying him to clear this line if he’s on a minutes restriction on Sunday. Suggs had 15 PRA in limited minutes against Detroit in October and just 18 PRA in 34 minutes back on Nov. 28.

Scotty Pippen Jr. OVER 13.5 Points (-107)

The Memphis Grizzlies are extremely short-handed on Sunday, as Cedric Coward, Santi Aldama and Ty Jerome are doubtful while Ja Morant, Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke remain out of the lineup.

That sets up a bigger role for Scotty Pippen Jr., who scored 15 points on 12 shots in a start in his last game. The veteran guard is averaging 11.3 points per game this season (seven games), but he’s cleared this line in two of his last four appearances.

In both of those games, Pippen took double-digit shot attempts, and he has a pretty clear path to that again on Sunday with the Grizzlies down so many rotation pieces against the Indiana Pacers.

LeBron James OVER 6.5 Assists (-147)

LeBron is coming off a nine-assist showing against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, and he’s now averaging 7.0 assists per game in the 2025-26 campaign.

James has really picked things up as a passer as of late, averaging 8.1 assists per game across 11 February appearances. The four-time champion is averaging 7.3 dimes per game since Jan. 1, and he had five games with double-digit dimes in February.

Now, LeBron takes on a tanking Sacramento Kings team that is 28th in the NBA in defensive rating and 26th in opponent assists per game.

I think it’s reasonable to bet that the Lakers star reaches his season average in this Western Conference tilt.

