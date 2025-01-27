Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Zion Williamson, Walker Kessler and More)
Looking to bet on the NBA on Monday night?
With 12 games in action, there are plenty of ways to wager on the Association, but one of the most exciting is in the prop market.
There are five plays that I’m eyeing on Monday night, including a points prop for New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson against the Toronto Raptors.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the plays for Jan. 27’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 27
- Zion Williamson OVER 21.5 Points (-120)
- Jaylen Wells OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-125)
- Walker Kessler OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-125)
- Mike Conley OVER 4.5 Assists (-130)
- Nick Richards OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-130)
Zion Williamson OVER 21.5 Points (-120)
In five games since returning from a hamstring injury, Williamson has cleared 21.5 points three times, taking at least 14 shots in every game and 20 or more in each of his last two matchups.
The Pelicans forward dominates in the paint, and now he gets to face a Toronto team that is just 20th in the NBA in opponent points per game. If Zion gets up 20 shots, he’s a must bet at this number on Monday.
Jaylen Wells OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-125)
The New York Knicks have struggled to defend the 3-ball this season, ranking 28th overall in opponent 3-point percentage and 23rd in opponent 3s made per game.
That sets up well for Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells, who is shooting an impressive 39.1 percent from 3 in his rookie season.
Wells has made at least two shots from deep in seven of his last eight games and five straight. He’s a steal at this number.
Walker Kessler OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-125)
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (listed as questionable tonight) is averaging 11.4 rebounds per game this season and now he has a great matchup against a Bucks team that is just 24th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game. Not only that, but the Bucks are down Bobby Portis – one of their best rebounders – for this matchup.
Kessler has 11 or more boards in 11 of his last 16 games, averaging 12.5 boards per game over that stretch.
Mike Conley OVER 4.5 Assists (-130)
With Donte DiVincenzo out, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley has returned to the starting lineup and has picked up eight, eight and five assists in his last three games.
Now, he has a great matchup against an Atlanta Hawks team that ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game. The Hawks also allowed Conley to rack up six dimes in their first meeting this season.
Nick Richards OVER 9.5 (-130)
The Los Angeles Clippers are a good rebounding team – seventh in rebounding percentage and fourth in opponent rebounds per game – but Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards may be undervalued in this prop.
Since coming over in a deal from Charlotte, Richards has 11, four, 15 and 19 rebounds in four games. The only game he failed to pick up double-digit boards, he was limited to just 22 minutes due to foul trouble.
With the Suns relying on Richards’ presence in the middle (he played 33 minutes his last game), he’s a must bet at this number – even against Ivica Zubac and company.
