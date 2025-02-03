Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Isaiah Hartenstein, Mikal Bridges and Jordan Poole)
Monday’s NBA action features 10 games, and there are a bunch of players that I’m eyeing in the prop market.
One of those players is New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges, as he could be in line for an expanded offensive role if OG Anunoby (foot, questionable) sits out of Monday’s matchup with the Houston Rockets.
In addition to that, there are a couple of big men who may be undervalued in favorable matchups on Feb. 3. Here’s a full breakdown of all the plays for tonight’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets on Monday, Feb. 3
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Mikal Bridges OVER 16.5 Points (-120)
- Walker Kessler OVER 9.5 Points (-125)
- Jordan Poole OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-125)
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-135)
Mikal Bridges OVER 16.5 Points (-120)
So far this season, Bridges is averaging 18.1 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from 3. The 3-and-D wing leads the NBA in minutes per game and is taking over 15 shots per game – a role that could expand if Anunoby sits on Monday.
Bridges has scored 17 or more points in nine of his 16 games since Jan. 1, averaging 18.4 points per game over that stretch.
He’s the Knick that I would buy in this matchup if Anunoby sits, especially since his prop line is set well below his season average.
Walker Kessler OVER 9.5 Points (-125)
I’m buying low on Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler tonight.
While Kessler has failed to clear 9.5 points in each of his last two games, he’s still scored in double figures in eight of his last 11 games.
Now, he has a great matchup against an Indiana defense that is 25th in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game – where Kessler does most of his work.
The key for this prop will be Kessler taking a few more shots than he did over his last two games (nine total). He is averaging 6.5 shot attempts per game while shooting an NBA-high 72.2 percent from the field.
Jordan Poole OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-125)
Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole has been shooting the 3-ball well as of late, knocking down four or more 3-pointers in 12 of his last 20 matchups.
Over that stretch, Poole is attempting 10.6 3-pointers per game, making 4.1 of them (shooting 38.9 percent from beyond the arc).
In his last matchup against Charlotte, Poole took 15 shots from beyond the arc, knocking down five of them. He’s attempted at least 10 shots from deep in 14 of his last 20 games.
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-135)
Oklahoma City Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein has been elite on the glass all season long, and Brook Lopez (4.7 rebounds per game) isn’t exactly going to deter the Thunder center from keeping that going tonight.
Hartenstein is averaging 12.5 rebounds per game, picking up at least 12 in 17 of the 27 games that he’s appeared in this season.
On top of that, Hartenstein has a favorable matchup on Monday, as Milwaukee ranks just 24th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game. In the NBA Cup Final meeting between these teams, Hartenstein grabbed 12 rebounds in 32 minutes of action.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.