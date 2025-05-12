Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Brunson, Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler)
There are a ton of stars in action on Monday in the NBA, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Jimmy Butler and Anthony Edwards all take the floor in crucial Game 4 matchups.
I’m eyeing player props for two of those starts – Brunson and Butler – as they’ve been asked to take on massive roles for their respective teams.
Butler and the Golden State Warriors are looking to avoid a 3-1 deficit in their series with the Minnesota Timberwolves while Brunson and the New York Knicks need a win to avoid losing home court in their series with the Boston Celtics. The Knicks lead 2-1 and are at home in Game 4.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each of the props I’m betting on Monday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, May 12
- Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 Assists (+100)
- Jimmy Butler OVER 26.5 Points (-125)
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-135)
Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 Assists (+100)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Brunson is a great bet at even money in this market:
The Knicks have played nine games in the playoffs, and Brunson has at least seven dimes in eight of them.
He only fell short of this line in Game 1 against Boston, and he’s averaging 7.6 assists per game in the playoffs. Last postseason, Brunson upped his assist total as well, averaging 7.5 per game.
After averaging a career-high 7.3 assists per game in the regular season, Brunson has done a good job of moving the ball out of double teams this postseason. Overall, he’s averaging 12.9 potential assists per game.
The Knicks have struggled offensively in this series, posting an offensive rating that is just over 100, but Brunson has not been deterred in this market. He’s a great bet at even money in Game 4.
Jimmy Butler OVER 26.5 Points (-125)
Butler has fallen short of this prop line in two of his three games in this series, but he went off in Game 3, scoring 33 points on 12-of-26 shooting from the field.
Butler also took nine free throws in the loss – a series-high for him – which really raises his floor in this market. Golden State doesn’t have anyone else – outside of Jonathan Kuminga – that it can rely on to create shots, and Kuminga has been in and out of the rotation in the playoffs as it is.
I’d be surprised if Butler doesn’t take on a major scoring workload again in Game 4, especially since he has multiple other games with 27 or more points in these playoffs.
Brandin Podziemski OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-135)
Brandin Podziemski has not shot the ball well in this series – 6-for-26 from the field – but his rebounding has remained a constant.
Podz has picked up six or more rebounds in every game in this series, and he’s cleared 5.5 boards in half of his playoff games.
A great rebounder for his size, Podziemski is averaging 10.6 rebound chances per night, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.
He’s going to play big minutes with Curry out of the lineup, so I’ll back the Warriors guard to keep himself active in this aspect of the game.
