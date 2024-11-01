Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Julius Randle, Zaccharie Risacher and Cade Cunningham)
Looking to bet on some NBA props on Friday night?
There are plenty of intriguing games to consider, but I’ve picked my four favorite players to target in the prop market for the first day of November.
Two stars in the Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup could be worth a bet, and there is a play for No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher that should be of interest tonight as well.
Let’s break down the top props for Friday’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Nov. 1
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Julius Randle OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-135)
- Michael Porter Jr. OVER 19.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
- Cade Cuningham OVER 36.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-105)
- Zaccharie Risacher UNDER 13.5 Points (-120)
Julius Randle OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-135)
Julius Randle has picked up seven or more rebounds in three of his four games with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him do that again on Friday against Denver.
Randle is averaging over 14 rebound chances per game this season, and the Nuggets are 23rd in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game (47.0) through four games.
Given Randle’s prowess on the glass – over 9.0 rebounds per game in each of the last five seasons – this line is way too low for him tonight.
Michael Porter Jr. OVER 19.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
Earlier today, I broke down this play for Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. in a rematch of last season’s playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves in my NBA Best Bets column:
Looking at the Nuggets-Timberwolves matchup, Michael Porter Jr. could be in line for a big game after finding his 3-point shot in the Nuggets’ overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week.
After starting the season 4-for-20 from beyond the arc, MPJ hit 4-of-7 shots from deep, finishing the game with 16 points and five rebounds. He’s now cleared 19.5 points and rebounds in three of his four games, putting up 23, 18, 22 and 21 through four games.
While I don’t expect MPJ to dominate on the glass all season, he is averaging 14.8 rebound chances per game so far. Not only that, but he should see his scoring continue to rise as his 3-point shot falls. The Nuggets forward could clear this total solely on points, and I expect this to be a closely contested game after these teams went the distance in their playoff series last season.
Cade Cuningham OVER 36.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-105)
Continuing with plays from my NBA Best Bets column, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham could be in line for a big showing against the New York Knicks:
Last season, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham gave the New York Knicks trouble, averaging 31.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game in two matchups against them.
A bigger guard, Cunningham is a tough cover for nearly any defense, and he enters this matchup averaging 25.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3.
Through five games, Cunningham has finished with 41, 44, 37, 38 and 34 points, rebounds and assists. He hasn’t been fully dependent on scoring the ball, putting up at least 10 rebounds and assists in every single game.
The Knicks have gotten off to a bit of a slow start defensively – 29th in defensive rating – and they allowed a massive scoring game to Heat guard Tyler Herro on Wednesday.
This matchup has lined up well for Cunningham in the past, and it’s worth noting that the only game he didn’t clear this prop was in a win over Philly when he took just 15 shots. In every other game this season, Cunningham has attempted at least 18 shots, clearing 20 shot attempts three times.
Zaccharie Risacher UNDER 13.5 Points (-120)
Atlanta Hawks rookie forward Zaccharie Risacher has started three of his five games this season, and he’s averaging 9.2 points per game while shooting 35.4 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from 3.
However, the No. 1 overall pick had a strong showing his last time out, putting up 17 points (on 7-of-15 shooting) in a start against the Washington Wizards. Atlanta ended up dropping that game, falling to 0-2 against Washington on the season, and I’m not totally sold on Risacher having another big game on Friday.
So far this season, Risacher has just two games with double-digit shot attempts – and all three other games he’s finished with two or fewer made baskets.
I think this line is a bit of an overreaction to Risacher's breakout game his last time out.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
