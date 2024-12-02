Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LeBron James, Nikola Vucevic and Jalen Johnson)
Looking to bet on some NBA props on Monday night?
There are four games in action – with several teams playing the second night of a back-to-back – but that isn’t stopping yours truly from finding some favorable spots to wager in the prop market.
Starting with superstar LeBron James, here’s a look at the best props to place for Monday, Dec. 2.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 2
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- LeBron James UNDER 17.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
- Nikola Vucevic OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-135)
- Jalen Johnson OVER 33.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
LeBron James UNDER 17.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
Fading LeBron James?
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Los Angeles Lakers, and I’m not totally sold on LeBron having a huge all-around game against Minnesota.
James had a big game against Utah, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out 14 assists in the Lakers’ win. That being said, I’m fading him in his assists and rebounds prop tonight. LeBron had just nine rebounds and assists in the first meeting between these teams, and he’s failed to clear this number in five of eight games since his triple-double streak was snapped.
On the second night of a back-to-back, we may see a few less minutes for LeBron as well. I’ll go UNDER on Monday.
Nikola Vucevic OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-135)
Monday is a dream matchup for Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic on Monday.
The Brooklyn Nets rank dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage (46.9 percent) this season, and Vuc has cleared 10.5 boards in three straight games.
On the season, the veteran center is averaging exactly 10.0 rebounds per game, clearing this prop on 11 occasions. He also had an 11-rebound game against the Nets earlier this season.
With Brooklyn playing the second night of a back-to-back, Vucevic and the Bulls should be in a good spot to hit the glass on Monday.
Jalen Johnson OVER 33.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
For this prop, all you need to know is that Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson has been money over his last 12 games when it comes to this prop:
- @ CHO: 20 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists – 32 PRA
- vs. CLE: 20 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists – 36 PRA
- @ CLE: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists – 38 PRA
- vs. DAL: 28 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists – 42 PRA
- vs. CHI: 25 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists – 43 PRA
- vs. GSW: 15 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists – 33 PRA
- @ POR: 25 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists – 33 PRA
- vs. WAS: 18 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists – 38 PRA
- @ BOS: 18 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists – 40 PRA
- vs. CHI: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists – 31 PRA
- @ DET: 20 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist – 30 PRA
- vs. NYK: 23 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists – 45 PRA
So, over this stretch, Johnson has at least 30 PRA in 12 consecutive games, and he’s cleared this prop in seven of those games. Johnson should hover around this number against a weak New Orleans Pelicans squad that ranks 29th in the NBA in defensive rating this season and is playing the second night of a back-to-back.
