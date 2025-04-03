Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LeBron James, Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards)
Thursday’s NBA action features a showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors – the first time these teams have matched up since the Luka Doncic and Jimmy Butler trades.
That makes it hard to pass up betting on some player props for that game, and I have a pair of plays for LeBron James and Steph Curry.
Those aren’t the only starts that I’m backing on Thursday though, as there are five All-Stars in total that I believe could be worth targeting for this six-game NBA slate.
Let’s dive into the plays for April 3!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 3
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tyler Herro UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
- LeBron James OVER 23.5 Points (-115)
- Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers (-120)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 30.5 Points (-120)
- Steph Curry OVER 5.5 Assists (-125)
Tyler Herro UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
It’s nearly impossible to trust Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro in a 3-point prop right now, as he’s shooting just 34.2 percent from beyond the arc since the All-Star break.
What’s even more concerning is Herro is attempting just 6.9 shots from deep per game over that stretch, despite the fact that he’s averaging 8.9 3-point attempts per game for the season.
Herro has made four or more 3s in just six of his 22 games since the break.
LeBron James OVER 23.5 Points (-115)
LeBron has struggled as of late, averaging just 18.7 points per game across six matchups since returning from a groin injury, but I’m buying him in this market on Thursday.
James has dominated against Golden State this season, scoring 42, 31 and 25 points in three games. The Warriors don’t have a ton of size to protect the rim, and even if Draymond Green draws the LeBron assignment, the four-time champion hasn’t had any problems putting up points against the Warriors.
Overall, James is averaging 24.4 points per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from 3.
Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers (-120)
- Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
This season, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is taking over 10 shots from beyond the arc per game, making him a great bet in this market off volume alone.
Edwards is shooting 39.4 percent from 3, and he’s coming off a 5-for-15 game from deep against the Denver Nuggets. In fact, Edwards has cleared this prop in four of his last six games and is averaging 10.3 3-pointers attempted per game since March 1.
Even though Brooklyn has done a solid job defending against the 3 this season – top-10 in opponent 3s made per game – Ant takes too many of them to pass him up at this number. He’s averaging 4.0 made 3s per game this season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 30.5 Points (-120)
With Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard out of the lineup, I’m buying Giannis Antetokounmpo as a scorer on Thursday night.
Giannis has scored at least 30 points in five straight games, finishing with 31 or more in four of them. The two-time league MVP has a cupcake matchup on Thursday, as the 76ers are 29th in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games.
Philly is not trying to win right now, but the Bucks need every game they can get if they want to climb up higher in the Eastern Conference standings. As a result, I’d expect a pretty heavy role on the ball once again for Giannis on Thursday.
Steph Curry OVER 5.5 Assists (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Steph Curry is one of my favorite prop targets on Thursday:
This season, Curry has six or more assists in two of his three matchups with the Lakers, and he scored 37 points in the one game that he failed to clear this line.
Overall, Curry is averaging 6.1 assists on 10.5 potential assists per game, and he’s picked up six or more dimes in four of his last five games.
The Lakers have slipped a bit on defense as of late, ranking 18th in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games. On top of that, Los Angeles is 22nd in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Curry has been on a scoring heat, dropping 52 points on Tuesday night, knocking down 12 3-pointers in the process. I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Lakers do everything they can to get the ball out of the two-time league MVP’s hands in this matchup.
It’s worth noting that Steph still had eight dimes in Tuesday’s contest despite such a high-scoring performance.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.