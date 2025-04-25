Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Luka Doncic, Pascal Siakam and Julius Randle)
Looking for some player prop action for the NBA playoff games on Friday night?
You’ve come to the right place, as I’m betting props in each of the three games on Friday:
- Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic
- Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
While Boston and Indiana are up 2-0 in the respective series, the Lakers and Timberwolves are in a battle after splitting the first two games in Los Angeles.
I have a pair of player props for that game, including one for Luka Doncic, who is showing why he’s one of the elite playoff performers in the NBA.
Let’s break down each of these props – and their latest odds – for the NBA playoffs on April 25.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 25
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 Points (-110)
- Pascal Siakam OVER 19.5 Points (-120)
- Franz Wagner UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+124)
- Julius Randle OVER 4.5 Assists (-154)
Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 Points (-110)
This postseason, Doncic is averaging 34.0 points per game while shooting an impressive 50.0 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.
The Lakers have run their offense through Doncic, allowing him to take 42 total shots (18 3-pointers) in two games. That should remain pretty similar in Game 3, especially since LeBron James hasn’t shot an elite level so far in the playoffs.
Doncic had 37 points in Game 1 and 31 in Game 2, and there really isn’t a great matchup for him for Minnesota, as Doncic has been a little big/strong for Jaden McDaniels when it comes to getting to his spots in the paint.
Doncic has averaged 31.0 or more points in all but one playoff run in his career and averages 31.0 points per game in the playoffs for his entire postseason career. He’s a great bet at this number in Game 3.
Pascal Siakam OVER 19.5 Points (-120)
Pacers forward Pascal Siakam has thrived against the Bucks this season, and I expect that to keep going in Game 3.
In six meetings (including playoffs) against Milwaukee, Siakam has scored 25, 20, 25, 26, 25 and 24 points, clearing this line for Game 3 every time. He’s taken at least 14 shots in each of those games as well.
The Pacers currently have an offensive rating over 121 in the playoffs, and Siakam has been a big reason why, shooting 58.1 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.
It’s becoming clear that Milwaukee doesn’t match up well with the three-time All-Star, and I think this line is set way too low for him in Game 3.
Franz Wagner UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+124)
Magic forward Franz Wagner is averaging 24.0 points per game in his series against Boston, but he’s shooting just 2-for-13 from beyond the arc.
I don’t see that improving, as Wagner has been displaying an ugly hitch in his jump shot, and Boston is content with leaving him open from 3.
While that may seem like I’m playing with fire in this market – especially since Wagner is attempting a lot of 3s – he has not been a good shooter in the last two seasons.
Wagner shot just 28.1 percent from deep last season, and he was 29.5 percent from 3 in the 2024-25 regular season. In his playoff career, Wagner’s numbers drop even further, as he’s shooting just 23.4 percent from deep in nine games.
I’ll fade him on Friday.
Julius Randle OVER 4.5 Assists (-154)
During the regular season, Julius Randle averaged 4.7 assists per game for the Timberwolves, but he’s put up five and six assists in his two playoff games.
Randle is one of a few players on the Timberwolves that can create offense for himself and others off the bounce, and I could see him playing an even bigger playmaking role than usual with Mike Conley struggling.
Do the Wolves consider sitting the veteran point guard more to allow Anthony Edwards and Randle to operate the offense? It may be the Wolves’ best path to score more, and Randle has been a willing passer this season – and in recent seasons – since taking on a featured role.
He’s worth a shot at this number at home in Game 3.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.