Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tyrese Haliburton, Cade Cunningham and More)
After an off day on Wednesday, the NBA returns with a massive 13-game slate on Thursday, Dec. 19.
With 26 teams in action, there are a ton of player props to consider betting tonight, but I’ve narrowed things down to my top four to share with my fellow NBA bettors.
There are a couple of young guards that I’m targeting tonight, as well as one sharpshooter that should have an expanded role with multiple players on his team out tonight.
Here’s a full breakdown of the four props to bet on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 19
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Cade Cunningham OVER 9.5 Assists (-135)
- Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 18.5 Points (-115)
- Desmond Bane OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-105)
- Trey Murphy III OVER 15.5 Points (-125)
Cade Cunningham OVER 9.5 Assists (-135)
There haven’t been many players that have passed the ball better than Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham this season.
He is averaging 9.7 assists per game, picking up 10 or more assists in 12 of his last 17 games. Now, he has a favorable matchup on Thursday night, especially with fellow guard Jaden Ivey listed as doubtful for tonight’s matchup.
That should lead to Cunningham handling the ball even more in this offense.
Cade put up a monster 18-assist performance in Monday’s overtime win over the Miami Heat, pushing his potential assists per game average to 16.2 this season. I think he’s in line for a huge game setting up his teammates against a Utah team that is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating and 28th in opponent assists per game allowed (28.7).
Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 18.5 Points (-115)
This season, Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton has been a completely different player on the road than at home, and that leads me to fade him in his scoring prop tonight.
Here’s a comparison of some of Haliburton’s key numbers this season:
Points Per Game
- Home: 21.4
- Road: 15.5
Rebounds Per Game
- Home: 3.4
- Road: 3.3
Assists Per Game
- Home: 9.0
- Road: 8.2
Field Goal Percentage
- Home: 47.3%
- Road: 38.5%
3-Point Percentage
- Home: 41.8%
- Road: 29.0%
So, when on the road, Haliburton is shooting 12.8 percent worse from 3, 8.8 percent worse from the field and averaging 5.9 fewer points per game.
It’s no coincidence that the Pacers have struggled on the road (4-11 straight up), as Haliburton has been a shell of himself away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Now, with a date against Phoenix (9-4 at home) on the docket, I can’t get behind Haliburton having a big game.
His shooting percentages on the road are extremely concerning, as he’ll likely need to jack up almost 20 shots to even flirt with this number if the percentages hold.
Desmond Bane OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-105)
Through 19 appearances this season, Memphis Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane has grabbed six or more rebounds 12 times, averaging 5.9 rebounds overall. While he’s only averaging 9.6 rebound chances per game, over eight of those are uncontested rebounds, giving Bane a massive floor when it comes to this prop.
Memphis ranks No. 2 in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season, and Bane had six boards in just 27 minutes off the bench against Golden State earlier this season.
Now that he’s back in his starting role (the previous Golden State game was his first back from injury), Bane should see enough playing time to clear this prop again.
Trey Murphy III OVER 15.5 Points (-125)
Once again, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are out on Thursday, meaning the New Orleans Pelicans will have to look elsewhere for offense against the Houston Rockets.
Enter Trey Murphy III.
The Pelicans wing is averaging 18.1 points per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from 3, putting up at least 16 points in 10 of his last 12 games.
The percentages aren’t great, but the usage is there for Murphy in a depleted offense. There is some risk involved since Houston is No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating, but I think this line is a little low given how much Murphy is asked to score without these two stars playing.
