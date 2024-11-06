Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tyrese Haliburton, Russell Westbrook and More)
Looking to bet on a prop bet for the NBA action on Wednesday?
There are a ton of teams in action after an off day on Tuesday, and I’ve narrowed down a few games to target in the prop market, including a play for guard Tyrese Haliburton.
A big issue on Wednesday is a lot of star players – Anthony Davis, Jaylen Brown, Scottie Barnes, Joel Embiid, Desmond Bane, Zion Williamson and Trae Young all the injury report (and many more – so it narrows down just how many games we have a clear picture in for the prop market.
Here’s how I’m leaning for Wednesday’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 6
- Buddy Hield OVER 15.5 Points (-125)
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-110)
- Russell Westbrook OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-120)
Buddy Hield OVER 15.5 Points (-125)
An early Sixth Man of the Year candidate, Buddy Hield is dominating for the Golden State Warriors, averaging 21.9 points per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3.
He’s cleared 15.5 points – and put up 20 or more points – in six of his seven games in the 2024-25 campaign. He’s attempted at least 12 shots in every game and at least 14 in six straight, giving him a major floor when it comes to this prop.
In a game against the Boston Celtics that could be a shootout, the Warriors should look to get Hield and Steph Curry as many open looks as possible.
At 15.5 points, Hield is undervalued given his fast start to the 2024-25 season.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-110)
Tyrese Haliburton failed to pick up more than five assists in each of his first three games for the Indiana Pacers, but that has changed a lot since.
In his last four games, Haliburton has at least 10 assists in each, averaging an insane 19.0 potential assists per game.
With Andrew Nembhard questionable and Aaron Nesmith out, Haliburton may have to play more – and handle the ball more – for the Pacers to beat the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
After he averaged double-digit dimes last season, Haliburton is a great bet at this number given his recent momentum as a playmaker.
Russell Westbrook OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-120)
Russell Westbrook saw a massive role in Monday’s win over the Toronto Raptors with Jamal Murray out and Aaron Gordon going down with an injury.
Now, Gordon has already been ruled out for this game, and Russ may play a lot of minutes – potentially even start – on Wednesday.
On Monday, Russ had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes, and now he faces a Oklahoma City Thunder team that is 27th in the league in rebounding percentage and down big men Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein.
I think this could be a big game on the glass for Russ with the Denver Nuggets needing to replace Gordon’s impact down low. He’s already cleared this prop twice this season despite mainly coming off the bench and playing limited minutes.
