Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tyrese Maxey, Victor Wembanyama and More)
Friday’s NBA action features a ton of All-Stars, including a matchup between Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant on ESPN.
While I’m not betting on a prop in that game – for the sake of this column – there are four props that I love for the seven-game slate on Friday.
Starting with Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and ending with Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, there are four players to target – including two players to fade – on the final day of the month.
Here’s a breakdown of each of the props for Jan. 31.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 31
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 7.5 Assists (+105)
- Victor Wembanyama UNDER 24.5 Points (-120)
- Ayo Dosunmu UNDER 4.5 Assists (-120)
- Jrue Holiday OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-135)
Tyrese Maxey OVER 7.5 Assists (+105)
With Joel Embiid and Paul George out on Friday against the Denver Nuggets, Tyrese Maxey is going to have to carry a massive offensive load for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Maxey is averaging just 6.0 assists per game, but this is a great matchup against a Denver team that allows an NBA-high 29.8 opponent assists per game.
Earlier this season, Maxey had 10 assists in a loss to Denver despite playing less than 34 minutes. On top of that, the Sixers guard has cleared this line in three of his last five games.
Maxey should have the ball in his hands as often as possible on Friday night, making him a great target for this plus-money prop.
Victor Wembanyama UNDER 24.5 Points (-120)
Fading San Antonio Spurs All-Star big man Victor Wembanyama isn’t fun – but it’s the right play on Friday.
While Wemby is having a terrific season – he was named an All-Star on Thursday night – the second-year big man has been slumping as of late.
Wemby only has two games this month with more than 24.5 points, averaging 21.5 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3 over that stretch. I can’t back him at this prop line against a Milwaukee Bucks team that shut him down (10 points on 4-of-10 shooting) earlier this season.
Ayo Dosunmu UNDER 4.5 Assists (-120)
I’m surprised to see this number so high for Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu with Coby White back in the lineup.
While Zach LaVine is still out, the Bulls should still rely on White, Lonzo Ball and Josh Giddey to carry the majority of the playmaking load against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.
Dosunmu is averaging 4.5 assists per game for the season, but he’s failed to clear this number in seven straight games (averaging just 2.9 dimes per game) after a lengthy absence from the lineup with an injury.
I can’t get behind Dosunmu at this number – even if he’s back in the starting lineup. In his last two starts, Dosunmu has combined for just six total assists.
Jrue Holiday OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-135)
This is a great matchup for the Boston Celtics on the glass, as the New Orleans Pelicans rank just 28th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
Jrue Holiday is my favorite target in a rebounding prop (set at 3.5) as he’s averaging nearly full rebound more than his projection (4.4 per game).
In addition to that, Holiday has at least four boards in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 4.9 boards per game over that stretch. This is a terrific number to nab Jrue at on Friday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.