Best NFL Conference Championship Round Anytime TD Scorer Picks Today (Target 2 Patriots)

There are just three games left in the NFL season, and a trip to the Super Bowl is on the line on Sunday with the AFC and NFC Championship Games set to dominate the day:

New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos (New England -5.5)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks (Seattle -2.5)

This weekend has it all, as two division rivals face off in the NFC title game while the AFC title game features a second-year quarterback and a backup quarterback going head-to-head after Bo Nix was lost for the season with an ankle injury.

So, who should we bet on to find the end zone?

Each week, NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on a plus-money prop.

This week, we're targeting a running back in the AFC Championship Game between the Broncos and Patriots and a wide receiver that found the end zone last week as well.

Let's dive into the odds and the breakdown for each of these touchdown scorer bets on Jan. 25.

Best Conference Championship Anytime TD Scorer Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime TD (+115) – Peter Dewey

Kayshon Boutte Anytime TD (+280) – Iain MacMillan

Even though he missed some of the divisional round win over the Houston Texans with an eye injury, Rhamondre Stevenson was dominant in that matchup, carrying the ball 16 times for 70 yards while catching all four of his targets for 11 yards.

In the playoffs, Stevenson has rushed for 123 yards on 26 carries (4.7 yards per carry) and has seven catches for 86 yards while playing 62.0 percent of the team's offensive snaps. The clear lead back for New England, Stevenson has yet to find the end zone in the playoffs after scoring nine times in 14 games during the regular season.

I love this matchup for Stevenson, as the Broncos struggled mightily against the run in the divisional round, allowing 117 yards on 24 carries to James Cook.

Stevenson isn't as talented as Cook, but he can score on the ground or through the air, and he's played more than rookie TreVeyon Henderson in the postseason.

The Broncos allowed just 3.9 yards per carry during the regular season, but they also ranked 14th in EPA/Rush. I think this team is gettable on the ground, and Stevenson may be undervalued at this price in a game that the Pats should win by a fairly wide margin.

Kayshon Boutte Anytime TD (+280) – Iain MacMillan

A path to victory for the Patriots on Sunday afternoon is to target the side of the field that Patrick Surtain, the Broncos' best cornerback, is not lined up on.

Assuming Surtain shadows New England's top wideout, Stefon Diggs, things could open up for a big way for their No. 2 receiver, Kayshon Boutte. He has been hot in the playoffs, racking up a combined seven receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown.

At +280 odds, he's worth a bet to find the end zone for the second straight week.

