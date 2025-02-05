Best NFL OVER/UNDER Bet to Place for Super Bowl 59
We're less than a week away from Super Bowl Sunday so if you haven't already, it's time to place your bets.
With the spread set at just 1.5 points in favor of the Chiefs, it's tough to predict which will lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night. You may feel like predicting how many points will be scored in the game is an easier ask.
Let's take a look at the latest total and then I'll break down whether I'm backing the OVER or UNDER.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Total for Super Bowl 59
- OVER 48.5 (-110)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Chiefs vs. Eagles OVER/UNDER Prediction for Super Bowl 59
In my best bets, "59 bets for Super Bowl 59", I broke down why I'm backing the UNDER on Sunday:
I'm going to take the UNDER, despite the last two Chiefs Super Bowl wins hitting the OVER.
I would make the argument the strength of both teams is their defenses. Remember the Chiefs hadn't scored over 30 points in a game this season until the AFC Championship against the Bills. Their success this year has largely been due to Steve Spagnuolo's defense and Patrick Mahomes making a big play when he needs to.
Then there's the Eagles defense which has a case to be argued that they're the best defense in the league, ranking third in opponent EPA per play and first in opponent success rate.
If we stick to the obvious, the Eagles allowed the fewest points per game at 17.9 while the Chiefs allowed the fourth-fewest points at 19.4. To me, that doesn't sound like a recipe for an offensive shootout of a game.
Pick: UNDER 48.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.