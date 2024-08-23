Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (Back the Raiders to Keep Things Close vs. 49ers)
It's the final week of the preseason which not only gives teams across the league one final warmup game, it also gives us bettors one final chance to get into regular season form before Week 1.
There are three games set to take place on Friday night and I'm here to give you my pick for each of them.
All odds listed in this article are via BetMGM Sportsbook.
Best NFL Bets Today
- Falcons +7.5 (-125) vs. Jaguars
- Buccaneers -3 (-110) vs. Dolphins
- Raiders +9 (-110) vs. 49ers
Jaguars vs. Falcons Prediction
The Jaguars have announced they plan to play their starters for the entire first half, which would have made them a good bet if you placed it right before it was announced. Now that the line has adjusted to 7.5 points in the Jaguars favor, the betting value is no longer there.
Instead, I'm going to back the Falcons getting a touchdown. They won't play their starters for the majority of the game and their top two quarterbacks, Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr., won't make an appearance. Still, with their backups, including quarterback Taylor Heinicke, they can do enough to keep this a one touchdown game.
Pick: Falcons +7.5 (-125)
Dolphins vs. Buccaneers Prediction
The Dolphins may have the most explosive offense in the NFL, but Mike McDaniel keeps his foot off the pedal in the preseason. They have yet to score more than 20 points in a single preseason game.
The Buccaneers have been on the road in their first two exhibition games but will now return home to cap off their preseason schedule. The Bucs' depth on defense could be the difference maker against a Dolphins team that struggles when their backups and third stringers get in the game.
I'll lay the three points with Tampa Bay at home.
Pick: Buccaneers -3 (-110)
49ers vs. Raiders Prediction
I'm going to use a similar strategy in this game as I am for the Jaguars vs. Dolphins game. Kyle Shanahan has decided to play his starters in the final week of preseason, which has caused the betting market to react in a big way, inflating the spread to nine points in favor of the the 49ers.
Now that the line has already moved, I'm going to zig instead of zag and back the Raiders to keep the game relatively close. They have a chip on their shoulder and will want to gain some level of momentum heading into the regular season.
Pick: Raiders +9 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.