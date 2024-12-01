Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 13 (Eagles Will Upset Ravens in Baltimore)
We're already four games into the NFL Week 13 slate but we still have 11 games scheduled for today's slate.
NFL Best Bets Today
- Chargers -1.5 (-105) vs. Falcons
- Eagles +138 vs. Ravens
- Buccaneers vs. Panthers OVER 46.5 (-110)
Chargers vs. Falcons Prediction
It may be a short week for the Chargers, but this is a nightmare matchup for the Falcons. Atlanta can hang with teams if their offense is buzzing, but that's going to be tough to do against one of the best defenses in the league.
Meanwhile, Justin Herbert is set to have a field day against a Falcons secondary that ranks 25th in opponent dropback EPA and allows the highest completion percentage in the league. Opposing quarterbacks are completing an eye-popping 71.62% of passes against them. Now, with Mike Hughes for for a second straight game, they're going to be even more vulnerable than usual.
The Chargers have been getting better as the season goes on and the Falcons have gotten worse. This is my favorite bet of the week.
Pick: Chargers -1.5 (-105)
Eagles vs. Ravens Prediction
In my opinion, the Lions and Eagles are the best two teams in the NFL and there's a wide gap between them and the rest of the NFL. That means I'll back the Eagles as underdogs against any team not named the Lions, and this is one of those spots.
Ever since making adjustments in their early season BYE, the Eagles have had one of the best defenses in football. They rank second in opponent EPA and third in opponent success rate in that time frame. Now, they get to face a Ravens defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL all season.
The Eagles offense can match the Ravens offense in every area, but it's the defense that's going to make the difference. It's also worth reminding you the Ravens are the most penalized team in football, both in total penalties and penalty yards. That's going to cost them in a game against a team as good as the Eagles.
Pick: Eagles +138
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Prediction
Bryce Young has looked like a legitimately solid quarterback since being put back in the starting role for the Panthers. Since Week 9, when he was put back in as the starter, Young has ranked 17th in adjusted EPA per play. Those numbers aren't eye-popping, but they're significantly better than where they were last season and early this season when he ranked dead last in just about every metric you could find.
27 points against the Chiefs is no joke which makes me hesitate to lay the points on the Buccaneers, who have a far worse defense than the likes of the Chiefs and Saints. So, instead of betting on either side, I'm going to take the OVER.
The two defenses in this game rank 26th in 31st in opponent EPA per play, as well as 31st and 32nd in opponent success rate. I expect both offenses to move the ball down the field and put up points early and often.
Pick: OVER 46.5 (-110)
