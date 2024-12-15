Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 15 (Dolphins Will Upset Texans on Sunday)
We are just hours away from Sunday's NFL action kicking off, so it's time to place some bets.
If you don't have time to do the research to find out the best wagers to place today, do not worry, I have you covered. In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite bets for Sunday's slate including a favorite, an underdog, and a total bet. Let's dive into them.
Best NFL Bets Today
- Commnaders -7.5 (-110) vs. Saints via FanDuel
- Dolphins +122 vs. Texans via Caesars
- Colts vs. Broncos UNDER 43.5 (-108) via DraftKings
Commanders vs. Saints Prediction
I can't justify a bet, no matter what the spread is, on the Saints without Carr. Both Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener were horrific when they played this season and now add in the fact that Taysom Hill, Chris Olave, and almost every other offensive weapon for the Saints is also out.
Now, they have to take on a rest Commanders team with a lot to play for. Despite a few hiccups at times this season, the Commanders are still third in the NFL in EPA per play and Success Rate. They should thrive against a Saints defense that allows 5.9 yards per play, the second most in the league.
This bet seems like a no-brainer.
Pick: Commanders -7.5 (-110)
Dolphins vs. Texans Prediction
The Texans are in little danger of missing out on the playoffs, but there are a ton of red flags surrounding this team entering the final stretch of the season. To say C.J. Stroud has regressed this year may be an understatement. He ranks 28th amongst all quarterbacks in EPA+CPOE composite, two spots below Daniel Jones and just one spot above Caleb Williams. As a whole, their offense is 22nd in EPA per play and 30th in success rate.
Now, they host a Dolphins offense that continues to be elite as long as they're not being asked to play in cold weather conditions. Let's remember the Dolphins are technically still alive in the playoff race but will need to win out and get some help from other teams. There's no question in my opinion they have the far superior offense in this game so I'll ride them as underdogs in this AFC showdown.
Pick: Dolphins +122
Colts vs. Broncos Prediction
It's hard to imagine Anthony Richardson and the Colts putting up enough points to contribute to the total in this game surpassing 43.5 points. The second-year quarterback ranks dead last amongst all quarterbacks this season and EPA+CPOE composite as well as 30th in adjusted EPA per play. He has completed an abysmal 47.4% of passes this season and now he has to take on arguably the best secondary in pro football.
I expect this game to be a low-scoring affair.
Pick: UNDER 43.5 (-108)
