Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 18 (How to Bet Ravens vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football)
After a long season, we've finally reached the end of the 2025 NFL campaign. After today's action, we'll have the complete playoff picture officially set. That means we have a few meaningful games today, but we also have plenty of games with next to nothing to play for. That always makes betting Week 18 a difficult task, as you never know which teams will play their starters and for how long.
If you want a few bets that I have confidence in for today's action, you've got it. Let's dive into my top three plays.
Best NFL Bets Today
- Colts vs. Texans OVER 38.5 (-113)
- Bears -3 (-106) vs. Lions
- Steelers +3.5 (-113) vs. Ravens
Colts vs. Texans Prediction
The Texans' defense has been one of the best in the NFL this season, which makes you think the UNDER is the play, but the Colts' defense has been so bad in the second half of the season that I think it's best to zag instead of zig in this situation. Since Week 10, they're 23rd in the NFL in opponent EPA per play and 18th in opponent success rate. Meanwhile, the Texans' offense has been heating up and has managed to put up points against defenses far better than the Colts.
Based on the Colts' defensive performances lately, I don't think this total belongs in the 30s. I'll bet the OVER in this one.
Pick: OVER 38.5 (-113)
Lions vs. Bears Prediction
It's time to accept the fact that the Lions just don't have "it" this year. Whether it's just been bad luck, injuries, or the failure to properly replace their offensive and defensive coordinators from last year, or a mixture of all three, something is missing from the Lions. Meanwhile, the Bears, led by the Lions' past offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, have been a phenomenal team this year. Their defense struggles when they can't force turnovers, but their offense is on another level. Since Week 8, their offense ranks sixth in the league in both EPA per play and success rate.
With the Bears still fighting for the No. 2 seed in the conference, they'll likely come out swinging in this one. I'll lay the 3 points with Chicago.
Pick: Bears -3 (-106)
Ravens vs. Steelers Prediction
The Steelers let an opportunity to clinch the AFC North slip through their grasp last week, but I still have confidence they're going to have a real shot to defeat the Ravens in Week 18. The Ravens as a whole aren't the elite team some people think they are, even with Jackson healthy. This season, the Ravens rank 13th in total DVOA and 12th in net yards per play.
The Steelers just beat the Ravens in Baltimore a few short weeks ago while outgaining them 6.2 yards per play to 5.5 yards per play. Now they're 3.5-point home underdogs with Jackson questionable? That doesn't seem right to me. Give me the points with Pittsburgh.
Pick: Steelers +3.5 (-113)
Use BetMGM promo code ‘SI1500’ to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you register and place your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. Deposit at least $10, make your pick, and BetMGM will return your full stake if you lose.
In MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you can place a $10 wager and get $150 in bonus bets if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!