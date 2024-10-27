Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 8 (49ers Will be Too Much for Cowboys to Handle)
If you're starting down a full Sunday slate for Week 8 of the NFL season, paralyzed by the amount of games and bets you can place, I'm here to help you out.
I'm breaking down something for everyone in this article, including my favorite bet on a favorite, an underdog, and a total, including my play for the Sunday Night Football showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.
Let's dive into it.
NFL Best Bets Today
- Eagles +2.5 (-105) vs. Bengals via DraftKings
- 49ers -4.5 (-110) vs. Cowboys via FanDuel
- Panthers vs. Broncos UNDER 41 (-110) via Caesars
Eagles +2.5 (-105) vs. Bengals
The biggest thing to watch out for in this game is the poor run defense of the Bengals, who rank 30th in opponent rush EPA and dead last in opponent rush success rate. The Eagles are well-positioned to exploit that weakness, fresh off a game against the Giants where they ran the ball on 70% of plays leading to Saquon Barkley posting 176 yards on the ground.
It's also worth noting the Philadelphia defense may have figured something out. After a bad first few weeks of the NFL, they're now leading the NFL in opponent yards per play over their last three games at just 4.4. I'll take the field goal with the Eagles.
Philadelphia is my favorite underdog bet of the day.
49ers -4.5 (-110) vs. Cowboys
Another team that has struggled to stop the run has been the Dallas Cowboys, who rank dead last amongst all 32 teams in opponent rush EPA. The 49ers, who are admittedly banged up on offense, should still be able to find plenty of success running the football early and often in this one.
More importantly, the Cowboys offense has been atrocious to start the season. Dak Prescott is in the midst of arguably the worst year of his career and as a result, their offense ranks 24th in EPA per play and 22nd in success rate.
It's time to stop looking at the Cowboys as a competent team. They're a below average squad at best and the 49ers should be able to win and cover on their home field on Sunday night.
Panthers vs. Broncos UNDER 41 (-110)
We have a game with an elite defense and two offenses that are amongst the worst in the NFL, yet the total for the is set in the mid-40s. I don't know what the explanation for that could be.
The Broncos' defense leads the NFL in opponent yards per play at 4.4, which is 0.4 fewer yards per play than the next-best defense. They're also second in opponent EPA per play and fourth in opponent success rate. As a cherry on top, they sport the third-highest pressure rate, pressuring opposing quarterbacks on 28.6% of their dropbacks.
Considering the Panthers only average 15.7 points per game as it is, I don't know how they'll score points against this elite of a defense.
The Broncos offense hasn't been much better, averaging 20.7 points per game and ranking 25th in EPA per play.
I'm shocked this total isn't in the 30s. At 41, the UNDER is a no-brainer of a bet.
More NFL Week 8 Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!