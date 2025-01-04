Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Browns vs. Ravens in NFL Week 18)
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have a lot to play for in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season, as a win over the Cleveland Browns would clinch the AFC North for John Harbaugh’s squad.
Jackson and the Ravens got off to a slow start this season, but they’ve won three straight to overtake the Pittsburgh Steelers in the division. Baltimore will win the division with a win or a Steelers loss on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, the Browns have long been eliminated from the playoffs and have struggled on offense with Dorian Thompson-Robinson playing quarterback, scoring just nine points over their last two games. Now, Bailey Zappe is set to start in Week 18.
Still, Cleveland did upset the Ravens (albeit with Jameis Winston under center) earlier in the 2024 season.
There are also individual honors at stake in this matchup, as Jackson would further his MVP case with a division title and a strong showing in Week 18.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Browns vs. Ravens
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Baltimore Ravens -18 (-108) vs. Cleveland Browns – Iain MacMillan
- Mark Andrews Anytime TD (+145) – Peter Dewey
- Jerry Jeudy OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards (-120) – Peter Dewey
Baltimore Ravens -18 (-108) vs. Cleveland Browns – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan wrote in his Road to 272 column why he’s willing to lay the massive number of points with the Ravens in this game:
We need to reimagine what it means to "tank" as a professional sports team and remember that players and coaches themselves will never purposely lose a game for any reason, including a higher draft pick. Instead, a team will purposely put forward a lineup that has no chance of winning a game, even when they try to. The Browns rolling with Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a perfect example of that. The UCLA product has no business being an NFL quarterback and he ranks dead last by a huge margin in adjusted EPA per play this season.
As a result, there's no way I can trust the Browns to cover the spread at any number, especially against arguably the best team in the NFL the Ravens, who still need to win to make sure they lock up the AFC North.
The Ravens enter Week 18 leading the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +1.7 while the Browns are 20th at -0.9, a difference of 2.6 yards per play between the two teams. Don't be afraid of the big number, lay it with Baltimore.
While MacMillan was fading DTR in this matchup, the sentiment still remains for Zappe, who hasn't been much more than an average backup in his NFL career.
Mark Andrews Anytime TD (+145) – Peter Dewey
After a slow start in the 2024 NFL season, Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews has come on as of late.
The veteran has found the end zone in five straight games and 10 times overall this season, including a five-catch game with a score against this Cleveland defense.
Since Week 5, Andrews has 52 targets, 45 receptions, 554 receiving yards, and 10 scores in 12 games. He’s a must-bet at this number after nearly finding the end zone twice on Christmas against Houston.
Jerry Jeudy OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards (-120) – Peter Dewey
If there’s one bright spot for the Browns this season, it’s Pro Bowl receiver Jerry Jeudy.
The former first-round pick was acquired in a trade with Denver in the offseason, and he’s turned into the No. 1 option in this offense, catching 84 passes for 1,166 yards and four scores.
Jeudy has been on fire since Week 8, clearing 48.5 receiving yards in eight of his last nine games. Zappe certainly limits Jeudy’s ceiling, but the University of Alabama product had 12 catches for 94 yards last week on 18 targets.
He’s a must-bet at this number against a Baltimore defense that has given up the third-most passing yards in the NFL this season.
