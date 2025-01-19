Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Divisional Round on Sunday)
The AFC and NFC title games will be set on Sunday with a pair of divisonal weekend matchups on Sunday.
The Philadelphia Eagles are a considerable home favorite to advance to the NFC championship game for the second time in three seasons against the Rams, but can the team make good on it? We have our expert betting opinion on the NFC matchup on Sunday as well as the highly anticipated showdown between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
We have you covered with a best bet on the point spread for each game below!
Best NFL Playoffs Bets for Divisional Round Saturday
- Eagles -6 vs. Rams
- Ravens -1.5 vs. Bills
Eagles vs. Rams Prediction and Pick
The Rams destroyed the Vikings in the wild card round, but our betting expert Iain MacMillan is not buying it this weekend against the loaded Eagles roster. He's laying the points, here's why:
The Rams beating the Vikings was a case of Los Angeles taking on a regressing team playing their worst football of the season moreso than a case of the Rams catching fire. I'm still not sold on this Rams team that ranks 19th in Net Yards per Play, 15th in EPA per Play, and 23rd in opponent EPA per Play.
Meanwhile, the Eagles rank fourth, sixth, and third in those categories.
It's also worth noting that Saquon Barkely racked up a blistering 255 yards on the ground against the Rams when these two teams met in the regular season and I've seen no indication that Los Angeles has solved that issue. Philadelphia is too complete a team for the Rams to deal with.
PICK: Eagles -6
Ravens vs. Bills Prediction and Pick
The final game of the weekend pits the two MVP contenders from the regular season, but the betting market has made it clear at who is viewed as the better team. The Ravens are favorites in Buffalo against Josh Allen and the Bills, and MacMillan is siding with the road chalk.
I still believe the Baltimore Ravens are the best team in the NFL so I'm not going to sway away from them just yet. They lead the NFL in Net Yards per Play this season at +1.6, which is 0.6 better than the next best team and +1.1 better than the Bills.
The difference in this game is going to come on the defensive side of the football. Since Week 10, the Ravens defense ranks third in opponent EPA per Play and second in opponent Success Rate. In the same time frame, the Bills defense ranks 32nd and 31st in those two respective stats, which should be extremely concerning for Buffalo fans.
A strong home field advantage is the biggest thing working in favor of the Bills, but that's not enough to convince me to bet on the team with the far inferior defense.
PICK: Ravens -1.5
