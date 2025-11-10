Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Eagles vs. Packers on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 10)
A massive matchup for the NFC playoff picture takes place on Monday night, as Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers host Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philly is coming off a bye and holds the No. 1 spot in the NFC, and it could move to 7-2 with a win on Monday night. The Eagles are 4-0 off a bye in the Nick Sirianni era, but oddsmakers have set them as road underdogs in this matchup.
All season long, the Packers have been a darling in the betting markets, getting favored by large numbers against bad teams and sitting in the top five in the league in the Super Bowl odds. However, Green Bay is just 3-5 against the spread, and it’s coming off an awful loss as a double-digit favorite against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.
So, should bettors trust the Pack to win this game at home?
All week long, the SI Betting team has been making game picks, prop picks and much more to help bettors get ready for Monday Night Football.
Here’s a breakdown of some of our favorite plays for this battle between two NFC contenders.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Eagles vs. Packers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Philadelphia Eagles-Green Bay Packers OVER 45.5 (-108) – Iain MacMillan
- Romeo Doubs OVER 4.5 Receptions (-121) – Peter Dewey
- Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (+135) – Peter Dewey
- Saquon Barkley UNDER 76.5 Rushing Yards (-111) – Peter Dewey
Philadelphia Eagles-Green Bay Packers OVER 45.5 (-108) – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet in this game in his Road to 272 column, and he’s taking the OVER between these two teams:
Both offenses in this game are better than their defenses, yet the total in this game is set in the mid-40s at 44.5. The Packers rank third in EPA per play, third in success rate, and sixth in offensive DVOA. Defensively, they rank 15th, 13th, and eighth in those three metrics.
The Eagles are in similar form, ranking eighth, 15th, and seventh in EPA, success rate, and offensive DVOA, but come in at 16th, 15th, and 18th in the defensive version of those statistics. If both offenses come to play on Monday night, there's a chance the total soars OVER the current number of 44.5.
Romeo Doubs OVER 4.5 Receptions (-121) – Peter Dewey
With Tucker Kraft out for the season, there’s a good chance Doubs emerges as the favorite target of Jordan Love going forward:
I love this prop for Romeo Doubs, who has emerged as the No. 1 receiver in this offense with Jayden Reed on injured reserve.
Doubs has played 84.3 percent of the Packers’ snaps this season, and he’s been targeted 52 times, including 41 targets over his last five games. During that five-game stretch, Doubs has at least five receptions four times.
He should see a major workload in this Week 10 matchup, especially if the Packers end up falling behind.
The Eagles do rank 12th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but Doubs’ role may be too big to pass up now that Kraft is done for the season.
Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (+135) – Peter Dewey
Getting Hurts at plus money to find the end zone is a steal as long as the Eagles are using the tush push:
Through eight games, Jalen Hurts has five rushing touchdowns, scoring in four different games in the 2025 season.
As long as the Eagles are going to use the tush push on the goal line, it’s hard to pass up Hurts at plus money, even against a Green Bay defense that has given up just five rushing scores this season.
In his last two meetings with the Packers (2022 and 2024), Hurts has 17 and 13 carries. If he comes anywhere near that workload in Week 10, it’s hard to see him being kept out of the end zone on Monday night.
Saquon Barkley UNDER 76.5 Rushing Yards (-111) – Peter Dewey
It’s been a tough season rushing the ball for Saquon Barkley, and I don’t expect things to get better against a Green Bay defense that is ninth in the NFL in yards per carry allowed:
Saquon Barkley is almost going to have a high rushing yards prop, but is it warranted this season?
The Eagles’ offensive line has struggled to open up major running lanes for the star back, and he’s averaging just 4.1 yards per carry, which was boosted by a 14-carry, 150-yard showing against the New York Giants in Week 8.
This season, the star running back has just two games where he’s cleared 76.5 rushing yards, and those are his only two games with over even 60 rushing yards in the 2025 campaign.
Green Bay ranks 11th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (4.0), so this may not be an easy matchup for Barkley to build on his 150-yard showing in Week 8.
Plus, Barkley tweaked his groin in Week 8 before the bye and may not be completely healthy at this point in the season. I think he’s a prime fade candidate in Week 10.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.