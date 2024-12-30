Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Lions vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 17)
The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers will wrap up Week 17 in the NFL with the season's final edition of Monday Night Football.
Before the season began, this game looked like it would have major playoff implications, but that's unfortunately not the case. Whether they win or lose tonight, the No. 1 seed in the NFC along with the divisional title will be on the line for the Lions when they take on the Vikings in Week 18, leaving this game effectively meaningless.
With the 49ers already eliminated from postseason contention, the 49ers are simply playing for pride at this point of the 2024 campaign.
We can add our own meaning to this game by placing a few bets, so that's exactly what we're going to do. In this article, I'm going to break down a few of my favorite bets including a play on a side, total, and a player prop.
NFL Best Bets Tonight
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- 49ers +3.5 (-108) vs. Lions
- OVER 50.5 (-108)
- Jauan Jennings OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Lions vs. 49ers Spread Pick
Dan Campbell has stated that despite this game being meaningless in the Lions' race for the No. 1 seed, he plans on playing his starters. With that being said, I wouldn't be surprised if he goes back on that notion, especially in the second half, leaving the 49ers the opportunity for a back door cover.
I continue to hold the belief the 49ers are better than their record shows. They enter Monday Night Football ranking third in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +1.0, behind only the Ravens and Packers. They still have some offensive weapons that should be able to take advantage of a banged-up Lions defense.
I'll take the points with San Francisco.
Pick: 49ers +3.5 (-108)
Lions vs. 49ers Total Pick
A team can only handle so many injuries before they reach a tipping point and I think the Lions' defense has reached that tipping point. The 49ers should have plenty of opportunity to put up points and if Caleb Williams can throw for 334 yards against them last week, Brock Purdy should also be able to light up the Detroit D.
Meanwhile, the Lions' offense still has most of its weapons and remains one of the most elite units in the NFL. If they want to go on a Super Bowl run, it may need to win in a shootout every weekend, which is how I expect them to play in tonight's prime-time matchup.
Pick: OVER 50.5 (-108)
Lions vs. 49ers Prop Bet
Jauan Jennings has had some impressive performances since taking over as the No. 1 receiver in San Francisco. Now, he gets to go up against a banged-up Lions defense that is missing several cornerbacks tonight. He's already averaging 65.8 receiving yards per game this season so as long as he hits his average, this bet will be a winner.
Pick: Jauan Jennings OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
